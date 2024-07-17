Everything you need to know about travel insurance for the USA

Travel insurance is one of the most important types of insurance as it offers huge coverage at a low cost. Apart from this, it gives you many benefits when you travel such as health coverage., travel coverage, financial protection and mental peace. When you travel to a country like the United States of America, you must invest in a good travel insurance policy as you will get several advantages. Take a look at this article to learn more about the benefits and reasons that make a US travel insurance plan an almost mandatory requirement. Importance of Travel Insurance for your USA trip

Is travel insurance for the USA compulsory?

Some countries, like the Schengen countries, won't give you a visa unless you have a valid travel insurance policy. However, this is not the case with the US. A travel insurance plan document is not one of the required documents for your US visa application. So, to answer the question very specifically, travel insurance is not compulsory for travelling to the US.

Reasons why a USA travel insurance plan is vital

If the insurance cover is not compulsory, why should you get it? Well, there are some very logical reasons behind this such as:

1. Health cover

Healthcare is extremely expensive in the US. Private healthcare is beyond the reach of most people. Also, you cannot buy medicines over the counter in America like you can in India. You have to make a trip to the hospital for the smallest of health issues and this can be extremely challenging financially. This is why you need to get a good travel insurance policy that will cover your medical bills. Whether you require urgent medical attention due to an accident or you require hospitalisation due to a serious problem like a heart attack, your travel plan will keep you covered. And since you can never predict what the future holds, you need to be safe and have the assurance of travel insurance coverage at all times.

2. Travel cover

Apart from medical coverage, you also get an all-important travel cover which makes it crucial for you to get travel insurance. Several things can go wrong when you travel. Let’s assume you miss a flight. Not only would you spend a fortune on buying a last-minute ticket on the next available flight, but you will also risk missing your connecting flights. If you have travel insurance, you get compensated for all such troubles. Then, if you happen to lose your luggage, the insurance provider will pay you a claim amount with which you can replace the lost items. A sudden disruption to your itinerary can lead to financial losses as you may have to cancel reservations, reschedule your trip, etc. Having travel insurance helps at such times as it compensates you for the losses.

3. Financial cover

As you can see, there are several awesome benefits of travel insurance. The biggest benefit is that your hard-earned money is protected. If you do not have a travel insurance plan when you travel to America, you will end up spending lakhs of rupees to take care of issues that may pop up. Hence, to keep your money safe, get a good travel insurance plan.

4. Mental peace

And last but not least, you get tremendous mental peace when you have a travel insurance plan for your trip to the USA. Apart from the medical and travel-related covers, you also get important covers such as protection against passport loss, repatriation cover and trip cancellation covers. These covers give you a lot of peace of mind and you can enjoy your US trip without a worry in the world!

How to get travel insurance for the USA?

It is very easy to get a travel insurance policy before you leave for the USA. All the leading Indian general insurance companies like HDFC Ergo offer comprehensive travel insurance plans at some of the most competitive rates. The process of buying travel insurance for USA from India is quite simple. All you have to do is:

Log on to your insurer’s website Choose a suitable plan with a sufficient coverage amount Fill in the application form Provide all the information in a completely error-free manner Pay the premium Get the policy in your mailbox instantly

As you can see, it is very easy to buy travel insurance, so go for it without any further delay.

Important points to remember when choosing a travel insurance plan

While it is important to get a travel insurance plan for your USA trip, it is vital to make the correct selection. Here are some handy tips for you:

1.Get sufficient coverage

You need to choose your coverage amount very carefully. If you are going on a five-day business trip, your coverage amount will be lower as compared to a one-month-long holiday. Make a proper list of your requirements and see how much coverage you need. Do not be stingy in this department. Many people buy travel insurance merely as a formality, but that is a big mistake. You may not need to make a claim, but if you are required to do so, you should have the maximum claim amount at your disposal. Hence, treat travel insurance with a lot of seriousness and get sufficient coverage. Do not overinsure, but definitely get what you need.

2. Keep an eye on the budget

While you would surely want to have the highest and best possible coverage, it is also important to keep an eye on the budget. A plan with a higher scope of coverage will be more expensive and vice-versa. Try to get a policy from a good and reputed insurance provider who offers the best coverage at the best rate. Also, try to get an online policy. The online plans are cheaper than the offline plans. You save on the brokerage and processing charges. It is easy and convenient to purchase online plans as well, so go for one right away.

3. Choose the insurance provider carefully

Finally, takes a lot of time to finalise the insurance provider. You cannot simply go for the plan that is the cheapest. You also need to have a good insurance provider who will support you and not let you down when there is an emergency. A trusted insurer like HDFC Ergo, which has a high claim settlement ratio and a good reputation, is sure to honour your claims and assist you whenever you need. This is a strong and important requirement that you cannot ignore.

The final word

As you can clearly see from the points mentioned above, a travel insurance policy is quite mandatory when you travel to the United States of America. Choose a good plan from a reputed insurance provider like HDFC Ergo and have a safe and peaceful trip.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.