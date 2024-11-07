Exploring Investment Opportunities: The Upcoming Swiggy IPO

Swiggy Limited, established in 2014, has emerged as a formidable contender in India's burgeoning on-demand delivery landscape. Its user-friendly app connects millions to an array of services, including food delivery, groceries, and logistics solutions. With a strong emphasis on convenience and innovation, Swiggy has solidified its reputation, particularly in urban centers across the country. Explore and enjoy the convenience of Swiggy IPO

Here’s an in-depth review of the Swiggy IPO, paired with HDFC Sky’s innovative ‘One-Click IPO’ feature for smooth investing.

Exciting IPO Announcement

Swiggy is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from November 6 to November 8, 2024, inviting investors to partake in its growth story. This IPO, structured as a book-built issue, aims to raise ₹11,327.43 crores, which includes a fresh issue of ₹4,499 crores and an offer for sale of ₹6,828.43 crores.

For those interested in share investing apps, this IPO presents a valuable opportunity to engage with one of the top players in the Indian automotive market.

About Swiggy: A Multifaceted Platform

Swiggy stands out as a consumer-centric technology enterprise, providing a one-stop solution for various convenience services via a single platform. Users can seamlessly order food, shop for groceries, reserve dining experiences, and access pick-up/drop-off services through features like Food Delivery, Instamart, Dineout, SteppinOut, and Genie.

Launched in 2014, Swiggy pioneered the hyperlocal commerce space in India, and it expanded its portfolio with Quick Commerce in 2020, reinforcing its status as an industry frontrunner. The company’s membership program, "Swiggy One," offers users exclusive discounts, while integrated payment options such as “Swiggy Money” and UPI streamline transactions.

Key Financial Metrics

Financial Overview 30 June 2024 31 March 2024 31 March 2023 31 March 2022 Total Assets ₹ 10,341.24 Cr ₹ 10,529.42 Cr ₹ 11,280.65 Cr ₹ 14,405.74 Cr Revenue ₹ 3,310.11 Cr ₹ 11,634.35 Cr ₹ 8,714.45 Cr ₹ 6,119.78 Cr Profit After Tax - ₹ 611.01 Cr - ₹ 2,350.24 Cr - ₹ 4,179.31 Cr - ₹ 3,628.9 Cr Net Worth ₹ 7,444.99 Cr ₹ 7,791.46 Cr ₹ 9,056.61 Cr ₹ 12,266.91 Cr Reserves - ₹ 7,750.85 Cr - ₹ 7,880.85 Cr - ₹ 6,510.34 Cr - ₹ 3,311.1 Cr Total Borrowing ₹ 256.61 Cr ₹ 211.19 Cr ₹ 0 ₹ 0

Key Highlights:

Asset Trends: A decrease in total assets suggests restructuring.

A decrease in total assets suggests restructuring. Revenue Growth: Revenue surged by 34% YoY, indicating robust growth.

Revenue surged by 34% YoY, indicating robust growth. Profit Trends: Although losses decreased, the company remains in the red.

Although losses decreased, the company remains in the red. Net Worth Dynamics: A notable decline in net worth reflects ongoing financial challenges.

A notable decline in net worth reflects ongoing financial challenges. Borrowing Levels: Minimal debt, indicating prudent financial management.

IPO Structure and Details

The Swiggy IPO will comprise:

IPO Open Date: November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024 IPO Close Date: November 8, 2024

November 8, 2024 Listing Date: November 13, 2024

November 13, 2024 Face Value: ₹ 1 per share

1 per share Price Range: ₹ 371 to ₹ 390 per share

371 to 390 per share Minimum Lot Size: 38 shares

IPO Reservation Breakdown:

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 75% of the net issue

75% of the net issue Retail Investors: 10% of the net issue

10% of the net issue Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 15% of the net issue

To invest in the IPO, opening demat account is a must, which holds your shares electronically. This simplifies buying, selling, and managing shares, allowing for quicker transactions and minimizing risks linked to physical share certificates.

Objectives Behind the IPO

The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated towards:

Investment in Scootsy to reduce outstanding borrowings.

Expansion of the Dark Store network for Quick Commerce.

Enhancement of technology and cloud infrastructure.

Marketing initiatives to increase brand visibility.

Supporting strategic acquisitions and other corporate purposes.

Strengths and Growth Potential

Swiggy’s Competitive Advantages:

Market Leadership: As a leader in hyperlocal commerce, Swiggy prioritizes innovation and user engagement.

As a leader in hyperlocal commerce, Swiggy prioritizes innovation and user engagement. User Base Growth: Reaching 112.73 million users through a comprehensive app.

Reaching 112.73 million users through a comprehensive app. High Transaction Frequency: An average of 4.50 transactions per user each month.

An average of 4.50 transactions per user each month. Robust Partnerships: Strong network benefits for both users and merchant partners.

Strong network benefits for both users and merchant partners. Scalable Technology: A multi-tenant technology stack that supports rapid service integration.

Future Growth Initiatives:

Expand service offerings and partner networks for increased user convenience.

Develop the Dark Store network to enhance product availability and delivery speed.

Focus on improving contribution margins through operational scaling.

Invest in technology to enhance last-mile delivery efficiency.

Implement targeted marketing strategies to strengthen brand engagement.

Risks to Consider

Investing in Swiggy also involves certain risks:

Continuous net losses and negative cash flows may concern potential investors.

The competitive landscape could affect user acquisition and retention.

Partnerships with restaurants and merchants are crucial for sustaining order volumes.

Effective management of Dark Stores is essential for operational efficiency.

Regulatory shifts in the e-commerce sector could impact business operations.

What is Delivery Trading?

For those interested in the Swiggy IPO, it's essential to understand what is delivery trading. It involves buying and holding shares long-term, aiming for capital appreciation, unlike intraday trading, where shares are bought and sold within the same day. This approach allows investors to benefit from Swiggy’s growth potential as it continues to innovate in the market.

Simplified Application Process with HDFC Sky

Applying for Swiggy's IPO is effortless with HDFC Sky’s streamlined One-Click feature. Here’s how you can easily invest:

Log Into HDFC Sky: Access your account with your login details. Go to the IPO Section: Click on "Indian Stocks" and select "IPO." Find Swiggy IPO: Locate Swiggy in the IPO offerings and click "Apply Now." Enter Your Bid Amount: Fill in your bid and customize as necessary. Choose Payment Method: Opt for UPI for payment processing. Approve Payment Mandate: Confirm your payment through your UPI app. Submit Your Order: Finalize your application by placing the order.

Benefits of Using HDFC Sky’s One-Click IPO:

Hassle-Free Application: Quick and straightforward with minimal documentation.

Quick and straightforward with minimal documentation. Real-Time Updates: Instant notifications regarding your application status and refunds.

Instant notifications regarding your application status and refunds. Centralized Management: Handle all your IPO investments in one place.

Handle all your IPO investments in one place. Flexible Access: Apply for the IPO from anywhere using the app or website.

Swiggy’s IPO is a significant opportunity for investors, and with the convenience of HDFC Sky’s One-Click feature, you can participate in this exciting growth phase effortlessly. Don’t let this chance to invest in the future of on-demand delivery pass you by!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.