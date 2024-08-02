Fantastic Things to Do in Pelling: Fun, Adventure and Serenity

Looking for a serene escape? Pelling in West Sikkim is your dream come true. This tranquil town, nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, offers jaw-dropping views of the majestic Khangchendzonga range. Pelling's attractions blend natural beauty and its rich cultural heritage perfectly. Come to Chumbi Mountain Retreat, the best resort in Pelling, Sikkim and explore the myriad things to do in Pelling if you are craving adventure, peace, and a deep connection with nature. The resort’s amenities, paired with authentic Sikkimese cultural experiences, make it a family favourite.

Best Time to Visit Pelling

Wondering when to visit? The sweet spot is from September to May. The weather is just right for exploring the main Pelling attractions and outdoor fun. Post-monsoon (September to November) is pure magic with lush greenery and clear skies showing off the snow-capped peaks.

Things to Do in Pelling

Exploring Pelling is like stepping into an adventure wonderland. Here’s what you can’t miss:

Trekking and Hiking: Pelling is trekker’s paradise! Trails through lush forests and charming villages offer stunning mountain views. Don’t miss the trek to Sangachoeling Monastery. Mountain Biking: Adventure junkies, gear up for the most exhilarating thing to do in Pelling- bike through Pelling’s rugged terrains. Bird Watching: Head to Sidkyong Tiulku Bird Sanctuary, a paradise for bird watchers with a variety of bird species. Cultural Shows: Dive into the local culture with traditional Sikkimese dance and music performances. It is one of the most peaceful things to do in Pelling, Sikkim Local Cuisine: Foodies, rejoice! Treat your taste buds to local delights like momos, thukpa and gundruk.

Must-Visit Attractions in Pelling, Sikkim

Pemayangtse Monastery: Step into a world of spirituality at this ancient Buddhist site. The intricate architecture and serene vibes are just wow! Rabdentse Ruins: Dive into history with these royal ruins offering panoramic views that are simply mesmerizing making it a must-visit Pelling Attraction. Kanchenjunga Falls: Nature lovers, this one’s for you! The sight and sound of these cascading falls are pure bliss making it the most serene attraction in Pelling, Sikkim. Singshore Bridge: Feel the thrill on one of Asia’s highest suspension bridges with breathtaking views. Khecheopalri Lake: Make a wish at this sacred and tranquil lake, surrounded by dense forests.

The Chumbi Mountain Retreat Pelling, Sikkim

Now, let’s talk about the cherry on top – the Chumbi Mountain Retreat. This is one of the best ways to soak in all that Pelling has to offer. Tucked away in the picturesque village of Naku-Chumbhung, this resort in Chumbi is modish with an authentic Sikkimese touch. The resort’s backdrop of the magnificent Himalayas and its serene ambiance will leave you spellbound. The beautiful monastic architecture adds a magical touch to the natural beauty of Pelling.

There’s no shortage of fun things to do at Chumbi Mountain Retreat. Star gazing under the clear night skies, mountain biking, jungle walks and cultural shows are just a few of the things to do in this resort. The resort’s prime location makes it easy to explore Pelling’s top attractions like the Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins and Sangachoeling Monastery. For a chill day, how about a picnic at the River Rimbi?

The Chumbi Mountain Retreat is packed with modern amenities to make your stay super comfy. Think multi-cuisine restaurant, spa and sauna, free Wi-Fi, business centre, conference hall and both indoor and outdoor activities.

The Chumbi Mountain Retreat Pelling Reviews by Members

Guests at the Chumbi Mountain Retreat Pelling can't stop gushing about the exceptional hospitality, the serene ambiance, and those jaw-dropping views! The resort’s amenities, paired with authentic Sikkimese cultural experiences, make it a family favourite. Whether it’s the welcoming staff or the beautiful setting, every stay turns into a memorable adventure.

To Conclude…

Pelling is a hidden gem in Sikkim, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty, adventure, cultural richness. Whether you're exploring its key attractions or enjoying the comforts of Chumbi Mountain Retreat, Pelling promises an unforgettable experience. So, pack your bags and get ready to embark on a magical journey to this enchanting town.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.