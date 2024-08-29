Five popular mattress brands in India for sound sleep

Did you know that an average Indian spends about one-third of their life sleeping? A majority of us clock about eight hours of sleep each day between the night and during power naps in the day, which is almost like a culture in the country. Getting the right mattress is like making an investment in your long-term health.

A good night’s sleep is essential for overall health and well-being as it improves the body’s cognitive function, boosts immunity, keeps weight in check, reduces the risk of obesity, and also brings down the risk of developing chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease.

Factors such as lifestyle, diet, and stress levels play a major role in your quality of sleep. Another factor that can significantly impact your sleep but is often overlooked is getting the right mattress for your body type. A quality mattress must offer necessary support to your body for proper alignment, relieve pressure points, and reduce tension by distributing your weight evenly. Also, going for an established brand is recommended as it combines robust R&D with a legacy of trust.

There are a whole host of options available on the market. But if you don’t understand what kind of mattress will suit you, you may end up making the wrong choice. Getting the right mattress is like making an investment in your long-term health. Read on to learn about the five top-selling mattress brands in India that promote sound sleep and fight sleep deficits.

Sleepwell

Founded about five decades ago, Sleepwell is the top mattress brand in India, and it has seen market fluctuations and changing consumer preferences. One of the top reasons for the brand’s popularity is its unwavering commitment to top-notch product quality and comfort. No wonder it has more than 1.2 crore happy customers, making it one of India’s largest-selling mattress brands. Sleepwell also boasts of the largest retail network for a mattress brand in India as it has more than 5,000 exclusive brand outlets, including over 2,000 showrooms where consumers can come and try out their mattress range to select the one that is right for their body type. The range of mattresses is priced between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh, so there is something for every pocket. Some of Sleepwell’s industry-leading technologies include Pro Nexa Technology, Accuprofile Technology, Spinetech Range, and Neem Fresche Technology, all of which are focused on offering ergonomic comfort to the body while you rest at night.

Kurl-on

With a legacy of over six decades in manufacturing top-quality coir mattresses, Kurl-on is a household name synonymous with mattresses in India. The brand has a wide range of mattresses to suit every budget and sleep style. So, you could be a side sleeper looking for plush support or a back sleeper seeking a firm mattress, Kurl-on will have something specific for your needs from its diverse product options. Their latest offering, an Orthomagic mattress, is made with natural latex and has become the most talked-about mattress to be released in the recent past as it offers full-body pressure relief and natural spine alignment for a happy back. One of the other USPs of the brand is accessibility – buying a Kurl-on is very simple as the brand retails from over 5,000 stores and more than 500 exclusive outlets.

Duroflex

Duroflex is the third-largest player in the branded mattress category and is very popular in South India. This brand is known for its commitment to innovation and offering you a supportive and rejuvenating sleep experience. Over the years, they have come up with a wide range of mattresses made from diverse materials, including high-density foam and pocketed springs. Each of the models is focused on providing you with optimal spinal alignment. Duroflex also has a good sales network in India. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and retails from about 5,000 multi-brand outlets across the country, where you can go and see which mattress suits your needs and buy the one that’s right for you.

Wakefit

Wakefit is a relatively newer brand – it was launched about 8-years ago and has grown to become the fourth-largest brand in India. Today, it has nearly 51 stores across 19 cities and offers a wide range of materials and price points. There is something for everyone. This brand’s USP is its online presence. You can select and purchase a mattress online and have it shipped right to your home, offering the highest levels of convenience. The mattresses are often shipped in a rolled-up form to save transport costs. Even as the brand received some feedback that a good mattress cannot be rolled up, the brand continues to grow in popularity. Wakefit started off as a furniture brand which also started selling mattresses.

Peps

Another popular brand that you see when you go mattress shopping is Peps, which was founded in 2006. This brand specialises in spring mattresses and is also predominantly present in a few states in South India. Their mattresses are known for offering the right balance of support and comfort so that you can enjoy a good night's sleep without sacrificing that nostalgic bounce. Peps Industries Private Limited, an unlisted private company, was incorporated on September 13, 1995. It has been classified as a private limited company with its headquarters located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

