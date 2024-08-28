Flagship AI Capabilities and Thoughtful Design: Meet OPPO F27 5G

The OPPO F27 5G is not just another smartphone; it's a blend of AI technology and design, making it a compelling choice for those who demand both functionality and aesthetics. Starting at INR 22,999 for the 128GB model and INR 24,999 for the 256GB version, the OPPO F27 5G offers great value and could be worthy to be your next smartphone. Dare to Flaunt with the Latest OPPO F27 5G

OPPO F27 5G: Flaunt the Stylish design

Stunning design

The handset looks good with its Cosmos Ring Design – think of a camera module inspired by high-end mechanical wristwatches, that brings an extra dose of luxury to your everyday tech. A Halo Light encircling it further enhances this experience and is sure to make you the center of attention at the next social you go for with the OPPO F27 5G in your hands. This light syncs with your music to create that perfect ambiance, whether you are relaxing at the end of a busy day with your favorite playlist or attending an urgent work meeting. You can choose between Amber Orange or Emerald Green to match your style! The OPPO F27 5G has been designed for extended hours of use and feels good to hold with a weight of just 187 grams. The design is sleek at a thickness of just 7.69 mm for the Emerald Green variant and 7.76 mm for the Amber Orange variant.

The OPPO F27 5G is built with an Armour Body made from OPPO’s High-strength Alloy Framework, which protects it from scratches and dents during the rigors of day-to-day use. The OPPO F27 5G boasts a 5-star rating in the SGS Performance Multi-Scene Protection Testing and an IP64 certification of water and dust resistance – both of these offer added reassurance of its design strength and durability.

Immersive Display

The OPPO F27 5G also offers unique features like the Music Party Planner and Holo Audio, making it a social powerhouse for music lovers.

The brand-new OPPO F27 5G promises to offer you an optimal entertainment experience. Its 120Hz Smart Adaptive Screen offers a fluid and responsive display experience and, for nights when you want to watch something uninterrupted, the OPPO F27 5G uses its eye protection feature, which protects them from blue light radiations. For rainy days, this display comes with the innovative Splash Touch feature that ensures that you can continue to keep using the phone when the screen has a few raindrops on it.

The OPPO F27 5G also offers unique features like the Music Party Planner and Holo Audio, making it a social powerhouse for music lovers. The app lets you easily connect with other OPPO F27 5G devices so you can sync the music across all the devices and enjoy a seamless house party experience. Once the music is synced OPPO's Holo Audio can separate the sound from different audio sources so nothing interrupts your party experience.

With additional dual stereo speakers and Ultra Volume Mode, the OPPO F27 5G will further elevate your gatherings with its exceptional sound quality.

Enhanced performance

Despite its slender frame, the OPPO F27 5G houses a 5000mAh battery that provides long-lasting power that can keep up with your busy lifestyle.

The OPPO F27 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor which ensures that the phone runs smoothly, even during intensive tasks. The 6nm chipset offers efficiency and performance boost so you can power through your day using the OPPO F27 5G.

Available in two configurations of 8GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB, you can further allocate up to 8GB of free storage using RAM Expansion Technology. On top of this, the device has passed OPPO’s 50-Month Fluency Protection test which means the device is good to go for over 4 years of usage.

Despite its slender frame, the OPPO F27 5G houses a 5000mAh battery that provides long-lasting power that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. When in need of charging the 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge can instantly amp the power.

OPPO’s proprietary technology AI LinkBoost along with a 360° Surround Antenna solution ensures network connectivity in the most challenging of situations. For places where there is no network like basement car parking, one has OPPO’s BeaconLink that supports device-to-device voice calls.

AI-powered creativity

OPPO F27 5G uses AI to optimise images, regardless of the time of day

The OPPO F27 5G takes AI to the next level with its Creative AI Suite, making it a great companion for content creators and tech enthusiasts alike. The AI Ultra-Clear Imaging feature ensures that your photos are always sharp and vibrant, no matter the lighting conditions. But it doesn’t stop at that – the AI Studio feature allows you to transform your photos into digital avatars or profile pictures. With two new themes of Traditional Glow and Disco Style offer endless creative possibilities. These AI features, along with a camera system comprising a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP portrait lens make this smartphone a great option in its price segment.

OPPO F27 5G: Enjoy the Feature of AI Studio

Adding to the flaunt worthiness of the OPPO F27 5G is AI Studio. With this, you can create stunning digital avatars of your photographs with exciting themes such as Traditional Glow and Disco Style.

Another interesting feature of the OPPO F27 5G is AI Eraser 2.0, which uses Generative AI to remove unwanted elements from your photos with professional-grade precision. Whether it’s a photobomber or an unsightly object, AI Eraser 2.0 ensures that your memories are captured perfectly, every time. Additionally, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 makes it easier than ever to isolate subjects in your photos, allowing for creative edits that were previously only possible with specialized software.

For those who value communication, the AI Recording Summary feature is a game-changer. It converts voice notes into easy-to-read summaries, making it easier to keep track of important meetings or ideas on the go. You can record meetings—in English and Hindi—for as long as five hours and use the onboard AI to generate notes, summaries, and transcripts at the touch of a button.

This feature, along with the flagship 32MP selfie camera, ensures that every moment—whether personal or professional—is captured and documented with clarity and precision.

Conclusion

OPPO F27 5G: Now Available!

All in all, the OPPO F27 5G offers all you need in a smartphone at a pocket-friendly price – a stunning yet functional design, great performance, a powerful battery, and a camera with AI capabilities. For those who demand the best in both technology and aesthetics, the OPPO F27 5G is not just a phone; it’s a lifestyle choice.

So go ahead and check out the device today across Flipkart, Amazon, OPPO E-store, or mainline retail outlets. The device is priced at INR 22,999 for 128GB storage and INR 24,999 for the 256GB variant.

