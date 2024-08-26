Flexible financing and more device options: Bajaj Mall's best Android mobiles under 25K

A smartphone’s operating system offers an interface between its hardware components and software functions. It allows the handset to process the input provided by the user. A few of the functions of an operating system include booting, memory management, file management, and security and privacy. Thus, a smartphone’s OS will inevitably dictate how smooth and seamless the phone’s performance will be. Among the various popular operating systems available, Android OS, an open-source operating system based on Linux, is the most popular OS on the market. Android OS the most widely used mobile platform is the sheer number of mobile phones available in the budget and mid-range segments. When you search for mobiles under Rs. 25K, you primarily come across Android mobiles, and these devices pack best-in-class features. So, if you are also contemplating purchasing a new handset, you have come to the right place. Bajaj Mall, India’s leading EMI-only platform, houses an incredible range of mobiles under Rs. 25K. Bajaj Mall: Find your Ideal Smartphone under 25K

Among the various popular operating systems available, Android OS, an open-source operating system based on Linux, is the most popular OS on the market. Android’s popularity primarily stems from its high level of customisation and flexibility. Furthermore, it supports multitasking, allowing users to open and run various applications simultaneously. The split-screen mode, supported by most Android mobiles, allows you to view two apps side-by-side, enhancing convenience. Smartphones running on Android OS also boast various security features, such as app sandboxing, encrypted file systems, and regular security updates from companies.

We have handpicked five of the best Android mobiles that not only fit your budget but will also leave you impressed.

Best Android mobiles under 25K

realme 11 Pro 5G 256 GB Storage Sunrise Beige (8 GB RAM)

This realme smartphone boasts an incredible 100MP OIS ProLight camera that clicks pristine and blur-free images. Furthermore, the 120Hz curved vision display offers a peak brightness of 950 nits and 1.07 billion colours, breathing life into images and visuals.

Specifications: realme 11 Pro 5G 256 GB Storage Sunrise Beige (8 GB RAM) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 100MP (OIS) + 2MP Display 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz curved vision display Operating system Android 13 Price on Bajaj Mall Rs. 22,999

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128 GB Storage Light Green (8 GB RAM)

Samsung smartphones are known for their reliable operation and robust security measures, and the Galaxy A34 5G is no different. Thanks to Samsung Knox, your data remains safe and secure. Moreover, the One UI based on Android 13 offers enhanced customisation options, so you can style your device just the way you want.

Specifications: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G 128 GB Storage Light Green (8 GB RAM) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core Front camera 13MP Rear cameras 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Display 6.6-inch Full HD+ display Operating system Android 13 Price on Bajaj Mall Rs. 23,690

vivo T1 Pro 5G 128 GB Storage Turbo Black (8 GB RAM)

This Android mobile runs on a potent Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor that clocks up to 2.4GHz, seamlessly executing demanding tasks. The 8-layer liquid cooling technology lets you binge-watch and play to your heart’s content without worrying about the device overheating, as this feature reduces the core temperature by up to 12 degrees Celsius.

Specifications: vivo T1 Pro 5G 128 GB Storage Turbo Black (8 GB RAM) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Mobile Platform Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Display 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display Operating system Android 12 Price on Bajaj Mall Rs. 24,999

Infinix Zero 30 5G 256 GB Storage Golden Hour (8 GB RAM)

Offering flagship features at an affordable price point, the Infinix Zero 30 5G is an exemplary handset with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED display. This mobile under Rs. 25K delivers immersive visuals, while the images are rendered smooth and blur-free. Another highlight of this smartphone is its 108MP triple rear camera with quad LED flash, which lets you capture detailed images even in low light conditions.

Specifications: Infinix Zero 30 5G 256 GB Storage Golden Hour (8 GB RAM) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core Front camera 50MP Rear cameras 108MP (OIS) + 13MP + 2MP Display 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display Operating system Android 13 Price on Bajaj Mall Rs. 24,999

vivo V23e 5G 128 GB Storage Sunshine Gold (8 GB RAM)

One of the slimmest smartphones around, the vivo V23e is a certified head-turner. It boasts a thickness of just 7.32mm and flaunts a Flourite AG Glass design. Its matte texture and diffused surface coating provide a smooth yet firm grip while protecting the device from fingerprints and smudges.

Specifications: vivo V23e 5G 128 GB Storage Sunshine Gold (8 GB RAM) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core Front camera 44MP Rear camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Display 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display Operating system Android 12 Price on Bajaj Mall Rs. 24,999

Why explore on Bajaj Mall for a new Android mobile

No Cost EMI plans: You can purchase your favourite Android mobile on No Cost EMI from Bajaj Mall and pay for the device in interest-free instalments.

Flexible tenures: You can split the bill into easy-to-pay EMIs, with repayment durations ranging from 1 to 60 months.

Exclusive offers and deals: Select models come with exclusive offers and deals, such as a zero down payment offer and cashback rewards.

Comprehensive protection: You can secure your purchase by opting for comprehensive protection plans, such as the CPP FoneSafe plan that offers screen and virus protection, liquid damage coverage, and lost device tracking features.

You can also shop for the Android mobile offline by visiting your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. Find the model you like and use your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to convert its price into No Cost EMIs!

