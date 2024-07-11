Flipkart has taken its innovative campaign for the newly launched CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to the next level. After the success of the initial “CMF Orange” initiative, which saw customers receiving a surprise orange with their grocery orders, Flipkart has now installed a life-size orange at Marine Drive, Mumbai. This eye-catching installation has captivated the public and generated significant buzz for the sale on Flipkart for the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing, starting 12pm on 12th July 2024. Flipkart Captivates Public with Giant Orange Installation for CMF Phone 1 by Nothing Campaign.

The campaign started with a unique idea: Flipkart Grocery customers received oranges that revealed vibrant colors when peeled, symbolizing the CMF Phone 1’s interchangeable back covers. This approach sparked a flurry of social media activity, with consumers sharing their colorful discoveries using the hashtag #CMFPhone1ByNothing. The latest public activation at Marine Drive continues this engaging narrative.

In the latest phase of the campaign, Flipkart has taken the concept to the next level with its on-ground activation featuring a giant orange, strategically placed at one of Mumbai’s most iconic locations. The life-size orange, like its smaller versions sent to customers, revealed vibrant colors when peeled, symbolising the CMF Phone 1's unique feature of interchangeable back covers. This display not only drew the attention of passersby but also sparked curiosity and excitement about the smartphone.

https://x.com/PoddarVaishali/status/1811020812930957381

The use of oranges in the campaign is symbolic and intentional, reflecting the freshness and vibrancy of the CMF Phone 1’s design. Just as peeling an orange reveals its colorful segments, the phone’s interchangeable backs allow users to effortlessly change its appearance to match their style and mood. This creative concept has effectively captured public interest and underscored the phone’s unique attributes.

The CMF Phone 1 is now available on Flipkart.

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is now available on Flipkart, starting 12pm on 12th July 2024. This innovative device, featuring India’s first-ever interchangeable backs, offers users unprecedented customization options. Flipkart’s campaign continues to highlight a fresh approach to product promotion, engaging the public and building anticipation for the new release.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.