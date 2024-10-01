Flipkart enhances on-app experiences to bring the future of shopping to every Indian this Big Billion Days

If you have already placed your order at Flipkart’s ongoing 11th Big Billion Days (BBD) sale, chances are that you are closely tracking every delivery that comes to your home. But, did you know that at the backend of every order delivery is a well-oiled machinery of people and technology that makes your shopping experience seamless? The good news is that this year’s mega shopping event promises to redefine the way India shops online with a focus on innovative technology and an immersive customer experience. Priyata Brajabasi in conversation with Ravi Krishnan and Neha Agrahari from Flipkart.

Hindustan Times caught up with Ravi Krishnan, Product Head of Category Experiences and New Channels at Flipkart, and Neha Agrahari, Senior Director and Head of Video Commerce at Flipkart to learn more about some interesting on-app innovations and customer engagement constructs that have been created in the run-up to the much-awaited BBD event to offer customers an unmatched shopping experience by bringing the future of shopping to their fingertips.

Watch the full interview here:

Speaking about how this BBD is unique, Krishnan said: “When we look at delivering the right experience for the user, there are two key elements – first is personalisation and the second is immersive experiences.”

Each time you make a purchase on Flipkart, there are teams that have worked tirelessly to make this experience seamless and relevant for you. This translates into greater personalisation during the entire shopping journey.

The second area of focus for Flipkart is offering immersive experiences. “The objective of immersive experiences is two-fold. One is to solve the barrier that some face when it comes to shopping online. Sometimes, you are not able to visualise products and understand their utility in a very intuitive manner. So, how do you solve this?” says Ravi Krishnan.

Flipkart has introduced a slew of features to make the user experience more immersive. Firstly, you can view the product you wish to buy in three dimensions or using augmented reality. “80 per cent of our high-value category products today, whether it’s television, phones, appliances like refrigerators, etc. have a 3D-enabled viewing experience, which allows the customer to view the product in all dimensions and also to experience it in their space. We even have this for two-wheelers, which is another category that we sell on Flipkart,” Krishnan explained.

3-D enabled and AR viewing experience

Flipkart also offers category-specific visualisation experiences. So, the next time you are looking to buy make-up online, you can actually see how it looks on your face before hitting the buy button. To cater to the growing popularity of smart watches in India, Flipkart has launched a feature where you can see how this accessory looks on you.

“One of the other interesting things we have done is using some of these technologies, we are able to create explainer videos with Generative AI. So, if you have a 3D way to visualise a product, you are also able to create a video which talks about the product and helps the customer visualise a product using technology,” he said.

Explainer video feature with Generative AI

For high-value categories, Flipkart also offers video-based assistance where you can connect with a video agent to answer queries about an expensive purchase that you want to make on the platform. “This human touch helps build trust,” adds Krishnan.

In another step towards making the shopping experience futuristic, the video commerce experience on the platform is being revamped to make it more engaging and interactive. Video Commerce has been a game changer for Flipkart as it enables users to connect more personally with the app.

Deep-diving into how video commerce is being used for the BBD 2024 event, Agrahari said: “The way users are responding to video commerce is very overwhelming and encouraging. We would like to create a platform that enables users to engage with sellers and sellers to showcase their products seamlessly across their journey. What is unique about it is that every seller can meet their own requirement with video commerce.”

In the run-up to the BBD event, Flipkart users have received these new introductions very positively. “We are opening the biggest event of Flipkart with Live commerce. When we tried it in the Big Sale of Small Things, the response was enormous. In fact, the interaction rates were flying through the roof and we experienced the same thing in BBD as well,” said Agrahari.

Flipkart has been using video commerce in multiple formats, like Live Commerce where you see a human demonstrating the product and can actually chat with the presenter too, and catalogue and shoppable videos that are specific to each product and are always available to the user.

“One of the purposes of video commerce is to break the trust barrier where you are using videos to showcase how the product looks on someone who you trust – it could be an influencer or a model. The second role is around inspiration as a lot of the time spent today in any digital format is on videos. And that is where a lot of shopping intent gets formed when you are browsing content,” she said.

While the nation engages with the innovative and immersive features on the platform during this mega shopping festival, the Flipkart office is abuzz with activity as teams leave no stone unturned to offer the best deals, selection, and experiences. At this hub of industry-first innovations, employees are driven by a spirit of continuous tinkering and a commitment to the highest levels of customer experience. When asked what is the one thing they look forward to during this time of the year, Krishnan said, “At Flipkart, I think it’s always day zero, not just for the Big Billion Days, but every day at work. The next day is always more exciting than today for us. There is such a wealth of opportunities to explore. And, when it comes to the future of shopping, I think it is about making it a lot more engaging, where it’s not just about the product, customer, brands or the process of fulfillment, but it is a lot more social. There is a connection with the brand, there is a sense of community, and the entire experience is a lot more fun.”

“I want to give users the faster pace that they want to purchase at. Brands and sellers want to showcase their products in the best way possible. We want more and more brands and sellers participating,” added Agrahari.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.