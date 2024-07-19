 Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale: Too Good To Be True! - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale: Too Good To Be True!

ByHT Brand Studio
Jul 19, 2024 07:17 PM IST

The sale is set to take place between 20th July and 25th July and starts early from today for Flipkart Plus Members.

There’s a reason Flipkart is calling it the G.O.A.T. Sale! Unlike other players in the market who claim to have a river full of deals, Flipkart firmly believes that ‘the customer is god’ and offers a much more inclusive experience for its users and non-users. Yes, you read that right.

You can get your product delivered on the same day in select cities!
With an array of products and deals to choose from, shopping has never been easier or more rewarding. These deals are so good, that you just cannot miss out! By eliminating the need for a membership, Flipkart ensures that everyone has access to incredible savings and offers. This means more people can enjoy top-tier products without any additional costs or commitments. Join the G.O.A.T. Sale today and experience the benefits of truly inclusive shopping!

A variety beyond the river.

The sale offers an ocean-worth lineup of products ranging from AirPods, iPad, and iPhone 15 to Samsung TVs and so much more. You can choose to filter out products based on your choice and budget. You name it, they have it. Moreover, you can make the most of the sale by availing additional bank offers and exchange offers.

What’s better? You can get your product delivered on the same day in select cities! You can also choose No-Cost EMI options along with Flipkart's Pay Later option that lets you shop as your heart desires.

Circling it down to the best price!

For all those wanting to get their hands on the mighty Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, this is it! You can get your hands on it at an unbelievably affordable price.

Here are some exciting deals from top Brands that got us gushing and adding to carts! You should check them out, too:

The smartest of smartphones, the iPhone 15 worth 79,999 now at 62,999*

Toughness redefined with the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G worth 25,999 now at 20,999*

Sharp, vibrant pictures in LG 4K Smart TVs 43", 55", 65" worth 49,990 now at 29,690

A very neat deal! IFB 8kg Front Load Washing Machine worth 55,900 now at 33,990

The coolest in the business, Samsung 291L 2-Star Frost-Free Refrigerator worth 49,990 now at 31,990

Whip up a storm with the Butterfly Rapid Plus Mixer Grinder worth 6,499 now at 2,999

The sleek, stylish, powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 worth 1,01,090 now at 75,990*

It’s tough, it’s fast, it’s smart! Acer Swift Go worth 1,06,999 now at 61,990*

Powerful sound made it more delightful! Sony HT-S20R 400W worth 19,990 now at 12,799*

Get 50% off on JBL SB550 Soundbar worth 24,999 now at 12,499 on purchase of 43" or above Televisions

Don’t forget to mark your calendars for 20th-25th July to grab these deals! Also, Plus members get early access from today.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

Flipkart G.O.A.T Sale: Too Good To Be True!
