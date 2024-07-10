Flipkart has collaborated with Admiral Appliances, an American giant that has been operational for more than 9 decades, to launch its products in India. The marketplace platform features air conditioners, refrigerators, LED televisions, and washing machines from Admiral for consumers ranging from the mid-tier level to the premium segments. While Flipkart will also provide aftersales support for these products through its service arm, Jeeves, read ahead to learn more about Admiral’s offerings. Flipkart Partners with American MNC Admiral to Launch its Home Appliances and Electronics in India

Admiral Appliances Available on Flipkart

The following are Admiral appliances that are live for sale on Flipkart for consumers:

1.Admiral 7.5 kg Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine White (ADTT75PTFI)

Key Highlights:

•Capacity 7.5 kg

•Fine laundry experience

•5-star energy rating

•Offers super clean wash

• Packed with a powerful motor

• Features an overload protector

• Fast drying with a spin speed of 1350 rpm

•Comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor

•Attachments: An inlet pipe and spin dry safety lid

Key Highlights:

• Capacity 6.5 kg

• Ergonomically friendly

• 5-star-rated energy efficiency

• Offers great wash quality

• Comes with 10 wash programmes

• Features a fuzzy control feature

• Has one touch, delay and child lock functions

• Built-in heater

• Spin speed of 1300 rpm

• Comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the motor

• Attachments: An inlet pipe and spin dry safety lid

3. Admiral 175 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (Sharon Blue, ADREFOG185DFB)

Key Highlights:

• Capacity: 175 litres (Ideal for couples and small families)

• Features a reciprocating compressor

• 3-star energy rating with energy savings of up to 35%

• Direct Cool: Requires manual defrosting

• Single door with top freezer

• Has a built-in stabiliser

• Includes toughened glass shelves

• Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the compressor

• Attachments: A chiller tray, warranty card and user manual

Key Highlights:

• Capacity: 165 litres (Ideal for couples and small families)

• 2-star energy rating

• Features a reciprocating compressor

• Direct Cool: Requires manual defrosting

• Has a built-in stabiliser

• Single door with top freezer

• Includes toughened glass shelves

• Comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 5-year warranty on the compressor

• Attachments: A chiller tray, warranty card and user manual

5. Admiral 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (ADSAC18K3SINV, Copper Condenser)

Key Highlights:

• Capacity: 1.5 ton

• Has a cooling capacity of 5100 W

• Features a copper condenser coil

• 3 Star BEE Rating 2024 with energy savings of upto 15%

• Includes turbo, summer chill, dim, sleep, eco, silent and self-clean functions

• Auto-restart: Need not manually reset the settings after a power cut

• Equipped with a dust filter

• Power requirement: AC 220-240 V, 50 Hz

• Comes with a 3-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor

6. Admiral 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC - White(ADSAC18K5SINV, Copper Condenser)

Key Highlights:

• Capacity: 1.5 ton

• Has a cooling capacity of 5150 W

• Features a copper condenser coil

• 5 Star BEE Rating with energy savings of upto 25%

• Auto-restart: Need not manually reset the settings after a power cut

• Power requirement: AC 220-240 V, 50 Hz

• Equipped with a dust filter

• Includes turbo, summer chill, dim, sleep, eco, silent and self-clean functions

• Comes with a 3-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor

7. Admiral 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV(ADL55DX4KS)

Key Highlights:

• LED screen: 55 inches

• Offers an uninterrupted viewing experience

• Operating system: Google TV

• Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels

• Features many connectivity options and Dolby Atmos

• Supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube

• Sound output: 30 W

• Refresh rate: 60 Hz

• Comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on its panel

8. Admiral 164 cm (65 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV (ADL65DX4KS

Key Highlights:

• LED screen: 65 inches

• Offers an uninterrupted viewing experience

• Operating system: Google TV

• Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 pixels

• Has a Quad-core processor

• Features Bluetooth, a thin bezel, Dolby Atmos and dual-band Wi-Fi

• Includes 2 USB and 3 HDMI ports

• Supports Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and YouTube

• Refresh rate: 60 Hz

• Sound output: 30 W

• Comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on its panel

