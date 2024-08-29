Fortis La Femme Pioneers Initiative to Raise Awareness on Baby Car Seat Safety

As part of the Safest Lap campaign, headed by Fortis La Femme and in collaboration with Chicco and LifeCell, a recent webinar brought together experts in an engaging webinar to raise awareness about child safety during travel with baby car seats. The event featured a distinguished panel of experts: Dr. Raghuram Mallaiah, Director of Neonatology at Fortis La Femme; Rajesh Vohra, CEO of Artsana India Pvt Ltd-Chicco; and Vikrant Tripathi, General Manager of LifeCell International Private Limited. The discussion revolved around the importance of baby car seats, debunking myths, and highlighting innovations in child safety. The webinar served as a timely reminder of the steps we can take to protect our little ones on every journey.

The Importance of Baby Car Seats

Dr. Mallaiah kicked off the discussion by emphasising the critical importance of using baby car seats. He highlighted a prevalent misconception in India where some parents believe that holding a baby in their arms is a safe practice during travel. He clarified that this is a dangerous assumption, as car seats are designed to provide essential protection in the event of sudden stops or collisions. He further talked about where in the car a baby should be seated and added, “If you keep a baby in the front seat and suppose you have an impact then the airbag is more likely to suffocate the baby and that's the reason why you should not keep the baby in the front seat.”

Mr. Rajesh Vohra then provided valuable insights on selecting an appropriate car seat, particularly for new parents who might be unfamiliar with these products. He stressed the importance of choosing car seats that comply with the ISOFIX child restraint system because all new cars are now equipped with ISOFIX fitment in India. This system ensures that the car seat is securely attached to the vehicle, reducing the risk of movement during travel. Mr. Vohra also emphasised the need for a five-point harness system to ensure that the baby is securely restrained. Other factors to consider include the comfort of the car seat, with breathable fabrics and adequate cushioning, as well as features such as an easy boarding system that allows for convenient adjustments. “With the easy boarding system, you have the adaptability to turn the car seat in any direction which is a convenient feature to board and deboard the child easily in the car seat The baby car seat should also be adaptable to the growing age of the baby,” he opined.

The Role of Stem Cell Banking in Child Safety

The webinar also explored the broader aspect of child safety through the lens of stem cell banking. Tripathi from Life Cell International discussed how stem cell banking can provide long-term health security for children and their families. He discussed the advancements in child safety beyond traditional stem cell banking. Tripathi’s company offers a service named Baby Shield, which screens for over 120 genetic conditions. This allows parents to address potential issues proactively.

Car Seat Safety and Myths

Dr. Mallaiah clarified common myths regarding car seats. Contrary to concerns that car seats might harm a baby's neck and head, he emphasised that car seats are designed to protect these areas effectively. He stressed that even premature and very young babies should use car seats. Meanwhile, Mr. Vohra highlighted Chicco’s commitment to safety through rigorous testing and certifications. The car seats undergo both internal and external crash tests, and the company follows global safety standards and regulations.

Technology in Preventive Healthcare

The panel also discussed the role of technology in preventive healthcare for newborns. Advancements have streamlined processes, such as stem cell sample handling, and enabled quicker and more effective genetic testing. Technology also facilitates telemedicine and remote consultations, improving accessibility and convenience for parents.

Challenges and Solutions for Car Seat Adoption

Dr. Mallaiah and Mr. Vohra identified key barriers to widespread car seat adoption in India, including cultural resistance and cost concerns. They emphasised the importance of awareness and education. Dr. Mallaiah stressed that the cost of car seats is a small price for child safety, and Mr. Vohra supported this by noting that the long-term investment is minimal compared to the benefits. They both highlighted the need for increased awareness and education about car seat safety.

Policy and Collaborative Efforts

In discussing the role of policy makers, healthcare providers, and manufacturers, Mr. Vohra suggested that collaboration and awareness campaigns are vital. He advocated for unified efforts to promote car seat safety and ensure adherence to high standards. Dr. Mallaiah added that leveraging social media and educational platforms could further enhance understanding and adoption of safety measures.

The "Safest Lap" webinar successfully shed light on the essential aspects of child safety in vehicles and provided practical advice for parents. With expert insights from leading professionals, the discussion underscored the importance of using car seats, selecting the right product, and considering long-term health measures like stem cell banking. As parents and caregivers, it is crucial to stay informed and make choices that ensure the safety and well-being of our children. The webinar served as a timely reminder of the steps we can take to protect our little ones on every journey.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.