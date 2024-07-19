GO.RED: A Green Revolution in India's Real Estate

Sustainability is the cornerstone of evolution! Mr. Vijai Shankar Singh: Founder of Green Orbit Real Estate Development

That mantra defines GO.RED, or Green Orbit Real Estate Development, a company set to deliver environment-friendly projects across the country.

94% of real estate companies in India acknowledge the potential of green buildings, but only a handful of them take that path. GO.RED is an aberration. It fosters not just sustainable development but full-scale green ecosystems.

The Inception: Pandemic Challenges

"During the pandemic, as the world retreated indoors, the pressing need for sustainable architecture became strikingly clear. People began to realize the importance of healthier living spaces, filled with natural light, clean air, and non-toxic materials. The sudden shift to remote work highlighted the demand for homes that are not only comfortable but also energy-efficient.”

This period also underscored the necessity for buildings that could adapt to ever-changing lifestyles and societal needs. Witnessing these challenges and opportunities, we envisioned a new approach to architecture—one that prioritized sustainability, resilience, and well-being. And that's how GO.RED was incepted, born out of a commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all,” says Mr Vijai Shankar Singh, Founder, GO.RED.

The Mantra: Sustainability

Today, one in every two occupiers in India considers signing a green lease agreement as a top sustainability priority. However, there are not enough developers to cater to this increasing demand. GO.RED acknowledges this and stays committed to delivering not just eco-friendly structures but wholesome green ecosystems.

The Vision: Tier-II Sustainability

Tier-II cities are emerging as major real estate markets. Their landscapes are burgeoning, with large land parcels offering immense development potential.

"Over 44.4% of total land acquisitions between January 2022 and October 2023 occurred in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. You see, this is an indicator that real estate has a lot to deliver here," says Mr. Singh. "In fact, there's an 11% annual increase across housing sales in the top 30 Tier II cities. And that's just between 2023-24. Not just that, this could be a driver for taking sustainability PAN India."

To further its sustainability mission, GO.RED is undertaking developments across urban hotspots, including Dehradun, Alwar, Lucknow, and Varanasi, for residential, commercial, educational, and institutional projects synced with sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Moreover, these developments are not just stand-alone structures but complete green ecosystems.

The Thrust: Market Trends & Demands

Real estate sector in India is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2020 to 2030. As of September 2023, 82% of new Grade A office supply is green certified. GO.RED, therefore, is pushing the pedal for green development.

Mr. Vijai Shankar says, "Consumers today prioritise health and sustainability. We look to meet these demands with forward-thinking designs and eco-friendly innovations, enhancing comfort and minimising environmental impact."

The DNA: A Green Tomorrow

Eco-friendly development is integral to GO.RED's DNA. Their commitment to innovation blended with sustainability earned them Times Business's 'Emerging Developer of the Year Award 2023'.

"Urbanisation and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive," observes Mr. Singh. "Through innovative designs and sustainable lifestyle practices, we can create urban spaces that are vibrant, resilient, and in harmony with nature. GO.RED is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

About GO.RED

GO.RED is an ecosystem of sustainable real estate developments that goes beyond infrastructure to deliver completely sustainable commercial, residential, institutional, and educational ecosystems.

The company is powered by the Viraaj Ventures Group of Companies, a diversified multinational conglomerate invested in information technology, digital marketing, infrastructure development, real estate, wealth management, and corporate advisory services.

Viraaj Ventures is rapidly expanding, establishing a significant presence in key markets such as India, the United States, Canada, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. This strategic international growth underscores Viraaj Ventures’ ambition to set global benchmarks for growth and workplace excellence.

In line with its aspiration to be a model of corporate success and employee satisfaction, Viraaj Ventures boasts several accolades. Notably, its subsidiary companies, Realty Assistant Pvt Ltd and Keasis, have both been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work certification. This accolade is one of the highest recognitions for exemplary workplace culture and is testament to the Group’s commitment to fostering positive and productive work environments.

