Here’s Why Health Insurance is a Must for Senior Citizens

As they say, ‘the elderly are quite like children’ and need special care, especially regarding their health. The immune system weakens with age, and senior citizens are susceptible to various illnesses. Regular visits to doctors and undergoing different diagnostic procedures can drain one’s savings. That is why investing in a health insurance policy is important to cover yourself against mounting healthcare expenses. Health Insurance Policy for the Elderly

Read on to understand why health insurance is essential for senior citizens.

Understanding Senior Citizen’s Health Insurance PolicySenior citizen health insurance is a policy covering people aged 60 and above. It offers financial security for expenses like specific check-ups, hospitalisation, pre/post-hospitalisation, and pre-existing health conditions. The policy provides the facility of cashless hospitalisation, meaning you simply have to admit yourself at a hospital of your choice for a medical emergency or planned procedure without worrying about how to pay for the bill. It is advised to always read the inclusions and exclusions to ensure you, the policyholder, are aware of the policy details.

Benefits of Health Insurance for Senior Citizens

Here’s how a senior citizen health insurance policy proves beneficial —

1. Addresses the healthcare requirements of the elderly

A senior citizen’s health insurance policy caters to the healthcare needs of individuals aged 60 and above. Such plans are specifically designed to cover ailments associated with the elderly population.

2. Hospital costs

A health insurance policy for senior citizens covers costs, such as nursing care, doctor’s fees, prescriptions, surgical procedures, and pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses.

3. Cashless treatment

Elderly persons with insurance coverage receive cashless treatment at all hospitals, and the insurer settles the costs with the healthcare establishment. The policyholder may earn a discount if he gets treated at a hospital part of his or her insurance company’s network. However, it differs from insurer to insurer, so it’s better to clarify before-hand.

4. Home care coverage

It may not be possible to always move senior citizens to a hospital for treatment. In that case, treatment is provided at home. Some insurance policies cover domiciliary hospitalisation costs.

5. Complimentary check-ups

Senior citizens require regular medical check-ups to ensure underlying health conditions and infections are spotted in time. With health insurance, you can receive complimentary health check-ups at any network hospital.

6. Ambulance charges

A severe health issue will require a senior citizen to be hospitalised immediately. A senior citizen’s health insurance policy may cover the ambulance services to and from the hospital.

7. AYUSH treatment

Some insurance policies cover conventional treatment methods, such as Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH). This allows senior citizens to exercise their preference for traditional treatment practices.

8. Tax benefits

The premium paid towards senior citizen's healthcare policy are eligible for tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. One can avail of a tax rebate of INR 50,000.

Factors to Consider While Buying Health Insurance for Senior Citizens

When purchasing a health insurance policy for a senior citizen, consider these:

1. Sum insured

The sum insured is the maximum amount a policyholder can claim towards an insurance policy during a given policy year. Since the elderly are prone to infections, illnesses and age-related ailments, it is better to go for a policy offering a high sum insured.

2. Day-care coverage

A regular insurance policy may not cover treatments requiring less than 24 hours of hospitalisation. However, some treatments like chemotherapy, dialysis, and radiotherapy do not require hospitalisation beyond 24 hours. It is advisable to select a policy offering day-care coverage as well.

3. Free check-ups

Regular check-ups are essential for senior citizens to learn about their health conditions and catch concerns early. However, diagnostic tests may be costly, so invest in a healthcare policy that provides complimentary annual check-ups. What is not Covered in Health Insurance for Senior Citizens

While a senior citizen health insurance policy covers costs for an array of illnesses, there are some conditions when you cannot make a claim on the policy. These are:

Self-inflicted injuries or suicide

Medical expenses involving alcohol or drug abuse

Cosmetic surgery expenses

Cost of lens or spectacles

Dental treatment unless the condition is due to an accident

Certain venereal diseases treatment

Expenses incurred for pre-existing diseases until the waiting period is over

Conclusion

With limited regular income during old age, it may be difficult for senior citizens to meet medical costs. Investing in a health insurance policy empowers them to access specialised treatment without worrying about their budget or financial condition. Health insurance covers medical and surgical costs, giving the elderly peace of mind. With a senior citizen health insurance policy, you can focus on recovery without fretting about the medical bills.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.