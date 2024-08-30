Chennai, 30 August: As time evolves, so do the needs for more meticulously managed plots for sale in Oragadam and other parts of the country. Today's astute real estate investors have exceptionally high expectations. They demand not only high-quality plots for sale but also excellence in service, safety for their investments, and best-in-class social and civic infrastructure. Hiranandani launches Tierra III - 5 lakh sqft. of managed villa plots in Chennai

Having an experience of over 40 years, the Hiranandani Group has been able to successfully cater to the evolving needs of today’s customers. Hiranandani Gardens, at Mumbai and Hiranandani Estate, at Thane are award-winning townships and are shining examples of harmonious township living.

After the success of two phases of plotted development at Hiranandani Parks, Chennai, Tierra III was launched to cater to the growing demands of quality villa plots in Chennai within a mixed-use, integrated township. Hiranandani Parks is a 360-acre township, located at Oragadam, south-west of Chennai. The township boasts a fine mix of residential towers and neo-classical villas and offers managed villa plots in Oragadam.

The new launch, Tierra III spans 25 acres, with sizes ranging between 600 to 4000 sqft. With ‘managed plots’ being the underlying philosophy, key features include 100% clear title with immediate patta transfer, clearly defined plot boundaries, plug ‘n’ play civic infrastructure, villa design and build assistance - to maintain the architectural ethos of the township. Plots for sale in Oragadam are now available at Tierra III.

Understanding the need and affinity of the Chennai micro market, Dr Niranjan Hiranandani was perhaps one of the first national-level developers to launch villa plotted development with robust infrastructure in an integrated township. Commenting on the latest launch, Dr Hiranandani opines, “Investing in real estate, when done with prudence, and diligent management, makes it one of the most secure investments globally. The new launch, Tierra III at Hiranandani Parks covers nearly 5,00,000 sq ft. of plotted development.”

Elaborating further, Mr N Shridhar, Director - Group Strategy, Hiranandani commented, “Oragadam, as a location, has seen a surge in economic development over the past 5 years. Adding to its already established automotive manufacturing, other industries like wind technology, IT/ITeS, and mobile phone manufacturing - now call Oragadam and its immediate vicinity their home. Which, in turn, creates a robust demand for good-quality housing. A project like Hiranandani Parks, in its small life cycle, has provided impressive returns on plots to its earliest investors. At the township level, we as the Hiranandani Group have already sketched a road map that includes new residential segments, to add to the vibrancy of the existing product mix.”

The concept of an integrated, mixed-use township holds true. The presence of The Indian Public School (TIPS), Rela Hospital, Nilgiris Supermarket, multi-cuisine restaurants, a 55-acre golf course, a grand clubhouse, 7-themed gardens and more makes this township a hub for fine living with ample recreational activities.

To know more about these villa-plotted development and how we manage plots at Hiranandani Parks, visit www.hiranandaniparks.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.