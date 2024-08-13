How do SIPs Help in Achieving Investment Goals Without Timing the Market?

Building wealth for the future is important, but most newbie investors think they need to “time” the market and predict rises and falls. The truth is, even seasoned professionals find it super tough! So, what can small investors do? Use the SIPs and SIP calculator - they simplify investing. Here’s how SIPs work and help you meet money milestones without market timing tricks. SIP: The ultimate way to achieve long-term money goals

Rupee Cost Averaging Levels the Playing Field

One of the biggest benefits SIPs provide investors is rupee cost averaging. By regularly investing fixed predefined amounts, you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they peak. Over long periods, this disciplined approach helps ensure your average cost per unit stays lower than the average market price.

In essence, rupee cost averaging prevents you from committing the common error - injecting large lumpsum right when the market is overpriced and heading for a downturn.

Let's understand this better with an example. Imagine you invested a large ₹1 lakh into equity mutual funds right before the 2008 market crash. Due to the severe downturn, your corpus would have eroded by 50% or more within a few months!

Now consider a more prudent phased approach—starting in 2005, investing just ₹5,000 every month in the same mutual fund. By the end of 2008, your total mutual fund investment would amount to ₹2.4 lakhs, built through small regular installments. More importantly, the market value of your units purchased until 2008 would still be around ₹1.38 lakhs.

This illustrates how rupee cost averaging helps cushion equity investors' downs rather than suffer full losses from poorly timed lumpsum investments. Over the long term, the math works heavily in favour of SIPs during market ups and downs.

So, SIPs + compounding help magnify wealth in the long haul.

Mapping SIPs to Life Goals

The disciplined, methodical nature of SIPs makes them suitable for goal-based investing. You can plan your SIPs keeping in mind major life milestones and timeframes. Moreover, having a demat account is essential to making the most of SIPs.

For example, you estimate needing ₹50 lakhs saved up to fund your child's foreign university education in 15 years. Based on reasonable projected market returns, you calculate you need to invest ₹8,000 per month in equity SIPs over 15 years.

By starting early and persisting with these monthly SIPs, the power of compounding amplifies your wealth over time. The initial SIP investments generate returns that are reinvested to accelerate corpus growth. Over 15 years, this compounding effect helps grow your ₹8,000 monthly SIPs into the desired ₹50 lakh education fund.

Making SIPs Even Sharper

Though SIPs themselves de-risk investing, you can sharpen strategies:

Step up SIPs : Increase the SIP amount each year by an agreed-upon percentage as income rises, so wealth builds faster.

: Increase the SIP amount each year by an agreed-upon percentage as income rises, so wealth builds faster. Top-up SIPs : Beyond committed installments, add extra anytime - windfalls like bonuses or gifts. Channels unexpected gains into long-term investing.

: Beyond committed installments, add extra anytime - windfalls like bonuses or gifts. Channels unexpected gains into long-term investing. Flexi/Variable SIPs : Pause or reduce SIPs for some months if cash flow is seasonal or erratic.

: Pause or reduce SIPs for some months if cash flow is seasonal or erratic. Trigger-led investing: Pre-define triggers to hike SIP value - e.g. double SIP when NAV touches ₹ 100, triple at ₹ 200. This accelerates wealth gains in bull runs.

The Bottom Line

Rather than losing sleep over market antics, SIPs enable smart investing to achieve long-term money goals smoothly. With inbuilt flexibility and process enhancements, equity SIPs help small investors stay invested without timing complex market movements. Over 10-15-year horizons, SIPs can also beat most traditional investment tools by a wide margin!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.