How Flipkart is driving India's growth story and creating opportunities for shared success during the festive season

With a strong commitment to powering the growth of the entire nation while leading technological innovations that delight a customer base of millions, Flipkart is driving India’s digital commerce revolution with inclusive and responsible growth. Priyata Brajabasi in conversation with Rajneesh Kumar from Flipkart

During the 11th edition of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days (BBD) shopping festival that concluded on October 6, the online marketplace not only spread cheer for its customers with great deals and experiences but also brought together millions of small businesses, entrepreneurs, artisans, and the entire MSME ecosystem. As the festive season continues, the spirit of celebration and festivity is shared across the ecosystem, as countless job and growth opportunities get created.

In an exclusive conversation with LiveMint, Flipkart’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Rajneesh Kumar, opened up about Flipkart’s journey and its transformational impact on India’s e-commerce ecosystem.

Watch the full interview here:

Focus on technology and innovation

Flipkart started 17 years ago as an online bookstore, which later diversified into multiple other categories.

“The journey of e-commerce maturity in India is also a journey of Flipkart in India. E-commerce matures when consumers become comfortable with buying products that require a nuanced understanding while making the purchase decision online. For example, a vertical such as fashion, which requires a clear idea of the fabric, texture, design, cut, etc.,” said Kumar.

Flipkart is making the country proud with the use of cutting-edge technology and innovation that has been developed in-house by its engineers. This ecosystem is helping connect sellers with customers across the length and breadth of the country, unified by the thread of technology. This includes small businesses located in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who are not very proficient in using technology and who have been equipped with the right tools and insights to be a part of this digital ecosystem.

“E-commerce in India is an ecosystem where you bring sellers and customers together by building an intuitive technology which provides value and benefits the ecosystem at large. We have been able to create a transformative impact enabled by digital and physical infrastructure, and that has really been the journey of e-commerce in India. It is still very early in the game, but we can already see the impact on-ground,” he said.

Shaping India’s digital commerce ecosystem

India has been in the midst of a digital revolution over the last several years, and Flipkart has played a pivotal role in this journey, driving significant transformations across the e-commerce ecosystem. The typical indicators of growth of any economy include infrastructure, job creation, growing prosperity at the bottom of the pyramid and access to technology. Flipkart has contributed to the India story by enabling those at the grassroot levels so that they are able to benefit from technology through scale and growth, thereby uplifting livelihoods, especially those from the underserved communities.

Flipkart brings together thousands of buyers and sellers on its online platform, where sellers can curate a compelling assortment of products to cater to the needs of their target audience. By leveraging customer feedback, Flipkart is bringing these insights back to small businesses to ensure relevance and cater to changing customer trends and demands.

“When they are able to bring that product, we make sure that they find it easy to catalogue it and showcase the discovery of the product on the marketplace. We also make sure the customer gets that immersive experience and thereby, build the degree of trust that is needed to shop on an e-commerce platform,” he explained.

Prepping for next year’s BBD event

The scale and impact of the Big Billion Days continue to grow each year, demanding extensive planning. As soon as one BBD wraps up, preparations for the next are already underway.

“You need to get into the groove of production required for that time. What sort of products would the customers want, and what sort of scale to expect? You need to be prepared for that massive spike and plan what automation is required to support it. We started preparing for this BBD also one year ago,” he said.

An event of the scale of BBD also leads to a surge in deliveries – Flipkart runs on an inclusive ecosystem model where a considerable share of their deliveries happen through local kirana ecosystem partners.

“We work with the governments to make sure that every infrastructure we build, or anything that we do has all compliances. When you plan for it a year ahead of time, you can be sure that you will be ready for that one final day.” he added.

Building sustainable practices

Another important factor to consider is sustainability, especially at times like the Big Billion Days. “Sustainability is woven in our fabric in terms of how we do business. We have been able to eliminate single-use plastic from our supply chain completely. Similarly, there is a commitment to renewable energy not just during BBD but in a holistic manner. We also support a lot of brands which are sustainable and are helping circularity,” he further said.

Earnest attempts are also being made to ensure that the entire delivery ecosystem or supply chain is as green as possible. Flipkart is working closely with EV manufacturers to develop the right models that can be included in their delivery infrastructure.

Key learnings from BBD 2024

Talking about the learnings from the 11th edition of the Big Billion Days, and the year-on-year success that the e-commerce platform has been witnessing, Kumar said, “There are two parts to this – it is not just 11 years of BBD but also 17 years of being in existence. India is almost a trillion-dollar retail economy and only 6-7% of the retail is actually e-commerce. Today, India has 45 million small businesses and we have only 1.5 million sellers on our platform. So, there is a long road ahead for us to make sure that we are able to bring in more and more sellers and their products to the marketplace.”

“The second part is about making the customer experience more immersive, and as real as it is for them when they shop offline. The efforts towards that are ongoing, and you will see more and more progress on that frontier in the days to come,” he highlighted. In a step towards this, Flipkart has made its app available in 11 vernacular languages to expand the footprint of e-commerce to a much larger part of the population.

Moving ahead, homegrown players like Flipkart will have a major part to play in shaping the future of e-commerce in the country by creating opportunities for growth, offering new employment avenues, and supporting the emergence and growth of start-ups and new businesses.

“Whatever we have learned over the last 17 years of Flipkart or 11 years of BBD, we will continue to use those insights for the whole ecosystem and make sure that we are able to contribute from our side towards making India a $5 trillion economy. The digital economy will have a very strong role to play in that whole journey,” said Kumar.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.