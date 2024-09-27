How to Get Bike Insurance Details by Vehicle Registration Number

When you purchase a new bike, one of the first and most crucial steps is getting it registered at your local Regional Transport Office (RTO). Upon registration, your bike is assigned a unique registration number, which is documented in the Registration Certificate (RC) issued to you. This registration number is not just a formal requirement; it serves as the identity of your vehicle, making it legal to drive on Indian roads. It also holds the key to accessing essential details about your bike, including its insurance information. The Basics of Getting Bike Insurance Details by Vehicle Registration Number

In this guide, we'll explore how to use your bike's registration number to obtain its insurance details. But first, let's clarify what a bike registration number is and why it's so important.

What is a bike registration number?

A bike's registration number is a unique alphanumeric code assigned by the RTO where the bike is registered. This number serves as an identity card for the vehicle, allowing authorities and the general public to access its basic details, including the RTO where it was registered, its insurance status, engine and chassis numbers, and more.

The format for a bike registration number in India typically looks like this: "AA 00 AA 0000." Here’s a breakdown:

The first two letters represent the state where the bike is registered.

The following two-digit number is the RTO code.

The next two letters indicate the RTO sequence.

The final four digits are the unique registration number of the bike.

While the first six characters may be the same for multiple vehicles, the last four digits are unique to each bike.

Why is a bike’s registration number so important?

The registration number of a bike is more than just an identification code. It serves several critical purposes, including:

1. Buying a Bike Insurance Policy

You cannot purchase a bike insurance policy without providing the vehicle's registration number. Insurance providers use this number to issue policies and document the vehicle's details within the policy document, ensuring accurate and specific coverage.

2. Renewing a Bike Insurance Policy

When renewing your bike insurance, you must enter your bike’s registration number on the insurer's portal. This allows the insurer to retrieve details such as the previous policy, engine and chassis numbers, and other relevant information, helping calculate your renewal premium.

3. Making Insurance Claims

In the event of an accident or damage to your bike, the registration number is vital for filing a claim. Insurers will require your bike's RC to process your claim. If it’s a third-party claim, you'll also need to provide the registration number of the other vehicle involved.

4. Retrieving Bike Insurance Details

If you misplace your insurance policy document, your bike's registration number can help you retrieve your insurance details. This is particularly useful when you need to register a claim or present your bike’s insurance information to traffic authorities.

How to get bike insurance details by using the registration number

There are several ways to obtain your bike insurance details using the vehicle's registration number. Here are the most common methods:

Through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Website

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at parivahan.gov.in. Navigate to the "Online Services" section and select "Vehicle Related Services." Enter your bike’s registration number, and all the relevant details, including insurance information, will be displayed on your screen.

Using the mParivahan Mobile App

Download the "mParivahan" app on your smartphone. After registering with your name and mobile number, enter your bike’s registration number in the app. The app will display all details about your bike, including the owner's name, fitness certificate validity, road tax status, and insurance information.

Through the RTO's Official Website or Office

You can visit the official website of the RTO where your bike is registered and enter your bike's registration number to view its insurance details. Alternatively, you can physically visit the RTO office, provide your bike’s registration number to the helpdesk, and request the insurance details.

Via Your Insurance Provider's Website or Branch

Most insurance providers allow you to check your policy details online by entering your bike’s registration number and your registered mobile number on their website. You can also visit the nearest branch office of your insurer or contact their customer support to obtain your bike insurance details.

Your bike’s registration number is a crucial tool for accessing a wide range of information, including its insurance details. Whether you’re purchasing a new policy, renewing an existing one, or filing a claim, having your bike's registration number handy makes the process smooth and efficient.

For those who prefer a centralised option, the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) website, developed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), also allows you to retrieve your bike insurance details using the registration number. Remember, keeping your bike insurance information up to date is essential for ensuring continuous coverage and compliance with the law.

Lastly, when renewing your bike’s insurance policy, ensure to ask for the No-claim bonus (NCB). NCB in bike insurance is a discount that the policyholder earns for a claim-free year. This discount increases – up to 50% - with every claim-free year and can be used to get a discount on renewal premium.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.