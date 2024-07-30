Credit Cards bring convenience and offer a range of benefits when shopping or spending money. Ever since they were introduced, they have changed the way we spend money. How to increase your chances of getting approved for a Credit Card instantly

However, not every person who has a bank account is eligible for a Credit Card. In fact, banks conduct a thorough verification process before approving your Credit Card application.

Thus, if you are applying for a Credit Card, here are a few tips to increase your chances of getting approved.

Factors impacting Credit Card application

The process of getting a Credit Card does not end when you apply for a Credit Card online. Getting an Instant Approval Credit Card is a carefully monitored process followed by the banks. They consider several factors before issuing you one. So, before you apply for an Instant Credit Card online, understand which factors impact your application:

Factors Description Employment Status Banks assess your job stability and type of employment. Income Details Your income level determines your repayment capacity. Credit Score A higher credit score increases your chances of approval. Credit Repayment Capacity Evaluates your ability to repay borrowed credit based on your financial condition. Existing Debt Individuals with higher debts are perceived as high-risk applicants. Repayment History Timely payments on previous loans or credit card bills boost your creditworthiness.

Ways to increase your chances of getting an Instant Credit Card online

Choice of Credit Card

There are many types of Credit Cards available in the market that are tailor-made to meet your specific needs. For example, there are specific types of Credit Cards for frequent travellers, providing them with facilities to suit their travel needs. For such cards, the annual fees and eligibility criteria differ from regular Credit Cards.

Thus, if you do not need such facilities, choose a card that suits your needs and fits your budget. This will also increase your chances of approval.

Understanding the eligibility criteria

Once you have made the suitable choice, the next crucial step is understanding the eligibility criteria. As mentioned earlier, not every card is made for every customer. To get Instant Approval Credit Cards, you must ensure that you fulfil the eligibility criteria. You can typically find the eligibility requirements for credit cards online on their respective pages.

Paying bills on time

Paying your bills, such as electricity, telephone, internet, house rent, student loan, etc., helps you build your credit history and score. You can ensure timely bill payments using various Credit Card facilities, like auto-pay or e-mandates. Most banks offer this facility and allow you to set it up easily through their online banking portals.

Avoid applying for too many Credit Cards

Applying for too many cards simultaneously gives lenders the wrong impression. For example, Suhas is a young professional who is excited to experience financial freedom by using Credit Cards. Tempted by the vast choices and rewards, he applies to a variety of cards all at once. This causes “hard inquiries” (when a lender pulls your credit report from one of the Credit Bureaus) to be pushed on his credit report and can be perceived as a credit risk, resulting in potential rejection.

Keep track of your credit history

Be mindful of your credit history, spending habits, debts, and other factors that impact your credit score. This gives you an advantage before you start your Credit Card application. If your credit history is weak, you can always take time and work on it before applying. This helps you avoid facing rejections and unnecessary stress.

Conclusion

Getting an instant approval Credit Card is a quick and convenient way of getting your Credit Cards. However, before you apply for a Credit Card, understand the factors that influence your creditworthiness.

To improve your chances of getting approved for a Credit Card, follow the above tips and build a solid credit score to enjoy the benefits of Credit Cards.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.