IIM Raipur and Imarticus Learning Launch a Programme for Strategic CEOs

XX,XX, 2023 - IIM Raipur, one of the pioneers in management education in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, has taken a significant step towards the forefront of executive education by proudly launching a groundbreaking Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Executive Officers, designed to empower visionary leaders with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in the complex and rapidly evolving business landscape. This immersive 12-month Programme promises to equip CEOs with the tools to anticipate market trends, navigate challenges, and drive their organizations towards unparalleled success. IIM Raipur and Imarticus Learning in partnership, launches the Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Executive Officers, to empower visionary leaders with skills in design thinking, talent elevation, and strategic alignment

During the Programme, participants will achieve transformative outcomes. Firstly, they will learn to harness design thinking and a creative ethos to effectively navigate technological disruptions and excel in a swiftly changing business landscape. Secondly, they will acquire the skills to foster an organizational culture that not only draws in top talent but also empowers individuals to evolve and realize their utmost capabilities at all levels. Lastly, participants will master the art of developing strategies that seamlessly harmonize with their surroundings, enabling them to pinpoint crucial opportunities and drive their organization toward unparalleled achievement.

Participants will engage in a dynamic curriculum, covering the latest business, leadership, and strategy trends. With over 120 hours of live online sessions by IIM Raipur faculty, six masterclass sessions led by experienced CEOs, and immersive simulations, participants will develop the skills necessary for confident leadership in an era of disruption.

Applicants must hold a valid bachelor’s or master’s degree, have earned a minimum of 50% marks during graduation, and possess a minimum of 10 years of post-qualification experience.

This Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Executive Officers offered by IIM Raipur presents an array of compelling Programme highlights. These include Winsome Masterclass Sessions that provide participants with the opportunity to engage with industry veterans, IIM Raipur's seasoned faculty, and global CXOs, through a series of enriching masterclass sessions. The Programme spans over 12 months, featuring comprehensive curriculum coverage, live online lectures, and a 6-day campus immersion at IIM Raipur, ensuring a well-rounded learning experience.

Programme Directors of IIM Raipur said "We are thrilled to introduce the Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Executive Officers in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This is our 3rd Programme in partnership with Imarticus Learning. The Programme embodies our commitment to shaping leaders who can navigate complexity, drive innovation, and elevate their organizations to new heights. Through this partnership, participants will access a unique blend of academic excellence and practical insights, equipping them to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape."

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO of Imarticus Learning, expressed, "This Executive Certificate Programme for Strategic Chief Executive Officers offered by IIM Raipur is a transformative journey that empowers leaders with the essential skills to steer their organizations through complex challenges. With a blend of design thinking, immersive experiences, and interactions with industry experts, this Programme equips CEOs to not only navigate disruptions but also elevate their organizations to new heights. Imarticus Learning is proud to be associated with this forward-looking initiative that fosters visionary leadership and strategic excellence."

The mode of learning combines live online lectures with campus immersion, fostering a balance between knowledge acquisition and practical application. Participants can expand their professional network by connecting with diverse peers and industry leaders during the 6-day campus immersion, enriching their learning journey. The Programme also offers Empowering Immersive CEO Experiences, allowing participants to immerse themselves in real-world scenarios through simulations, effectively bridging the gap between theory and practice. Graduates of the Programme are granted IIM Raipur Executive Alumni Status, gaining access to an esteemed community of alumni, along with exclusive perks and exciting alumni events.

Moreover, the Programme aims to unveil CEO Mastery through enriching classes and masterclasses led by senior academicians and veteran leaders, equipping participants with essential strategies to navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

About IIM Raipur

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) was set up by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development (now known as Ministry of Education) in 2010 at Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh is one of the fastest growing states of India with its rich mineral, forest, natural and local resources.

The Institute believes in preparing ethical leaders who are not only committed to business, commerce and industry but are also socially conscious towards their contribution in nation building and bringing in a name for the country globally. The Institute is abuzz with activities carried out by the student clubs, which are now expanding their scope of action and bringing luminaries from the Corporate. The Government of Chhattisgarh has allotted over 200 acres for the IIM Raipur campus in Atal Nagar. The new Campus is a state-of-the-art campus presenting a blissful mix of Chhattisgarh's modern architecture, culture & heritage.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialized training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfill various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

