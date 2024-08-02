Immerse yourself in the power of AI with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

In today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape, Artificial intelligence (AI) is unlocking new frontiers of productivity and creativity. As AI integrates with the technology that we use in our day-to-day lives, it is transforming not just the way we work but also how we create and innovate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Samsung Galaxy AI is at the forefront of this revolution, as it integrates the power of AI in your most loved Galaxy devices, heralding a new era in smart connectivity fuelled by the limitless possibilities of what technology can do for you. The all-new Galaxy Tab S9 Series brings the power of Galaxy AI to a tablet to open up a whole new world of possibilities on a big screen.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Series is more than just a tablet – it is known for its multi-tasking and high definition gaming capabilities. It is a productivity hub on a big screen, made even more powerful in its latest avatar as it comes with the goodness of Galaxy AI.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Samsung Galaxy AI

Note taking is a breeze on the Tab S9 Series, which features Samsung’s largest Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the most powerful S Pen. So, write your heart away on its large screen and then use the AI capabilities of the Note Assistfeature to get a summary of what you have written with a single click. When you are looking through your notes for a specific one, the covers show simple summaries making it simple for you to find what you need to.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Photo Assist to resize or retouch your clicks

If you are more of a visual person, the new AI-powered editing options in the Tab S9 Series are an absolute must-try. Just initiate Generative Photo Assist and get the photo you always wanted by relocating objects – or even people – from the photo you had taken to create your very own masterpiece. Don’t worry. The photo won’t seem odd as Galaxy AI will intelligently fill in the blank spaces left behind on the original to make it look like the original.

Samsung Galaxy AI: Circle to Search feature now available!

Another recent AI-enabled feature introduced by Samsung, which has become a huge hit with tech enthusiasts, is Circle to Search with Google. Think, you are scrolling through the social media feed of your favourite influencer and you spot just the bag you wanted. All you need to do is bring out the S Pen or use your finger and circle the bag. Within seconds, you will get all the information you need about it. The best part about this feature is that you don’t need to switch apps or leave the content that you are on. You can stay in the moment as you seek more information about what sparks your curiosity. Circle to Search can be used on images, videos or text.

The Tab S9 Series also seamlessly integrates with the entire Samsung ecosystem. So, you can create a file on the Tab S9, add some creatives to it using the improved S Pen and then transfer it to your Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book4 Pro 360Series to continue working on it seamlessly. The transition from one Galaxy device to another is totally effortless— you can simply drag and drop files between devices— and help create the best working environment. You can even control your smartphone with the tablet keyboard and touchpad for greater productivity. The possibilities that the Galaxy ecosystem brings are endless.

A brand new film released by Samsung India showcases the AI capabilities of the new Tab S9 Series with features like Note Assist, Photo Assist, and Circle to Search.

It showcases the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as the ultimate in multi-tasking, as it comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor that leverages Samsung’s UI / UX Optimization to offer multi-tasking tools that are configured to enhance your productivity. The latest version comes packed with more space and power– a12 GB RAM and 512 GB Internal storage which is expandable to 1 TB with a microSD card.

Samsung has also upgraded the S Pen in Box with this edition, which is now “smooth and precise”. It comes with Optimal Click Force for better user comfort and is more responsive compared to its predecessor. This time around, the S Pen also supports Bi-directional Charging so you can keep using it even as its battery runs low.

