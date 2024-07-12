Summary: Staying healthy takes effort. For most people, the health conditions that they suffer from are a result of their own lifestyle. But when we know medical emergencies can occur in any form — illness or injury — despite our best efforts to prevent them, planning takes centre stage. So, start planning for your retirement now. When you cross 60, health issues go up over time, and your earnings go down. In this phase of your life, your investment in a healthcare plan will be handy as it will help you save your lifelong hard-earned money. Also, remember to buy it from a reputed insurer known for a seamless claim process. Importance of Health Insurance in Your Retirement Planning

Introduction

With the prices of healthcare facilities rising, having a health insurance plan is essential at every stage of life. But when you grow older, it becomes a necessity, as with age, our immunity and metabolism become lower, making us more vulnerable to allergies and ailments. Therefore, it is important that you include a comprehensive healthcare policy with wide coverage in your retirement plan. Let’s learn more about it.

Why is Health Insurance important in your Retirement Planning?

The following factors will establish why you need a healthcare plan for your twilight years.

Protects your retirement savings: A health insurance plan comes to your aid when you get hospitalised due to an illness or accident. The premium that you pay to your insurer helps you stay covered by the benefits offered by the health plan. Now, this premium is quite steep for people who are ageing. The insurer anticipates that people over 50 or senior citizens are more likely to get hospitalised, and to limit the risk, the insurance companies charge a higher premium. However, if you buy a health plan with lifelong renewability when you are young and continue to renew it, your premium would be much less. The insurer will not only give you discounts on every claim-free policy year but will also treat you as a valued customer. Peace of mind in your golden years: After you retire, you have limited income coming from investments during the years of employment. Now that you are not working, no health plan provided by the employer would be shielding your savings during medical emergencies. Now, imagine you have to spend a big chunk of your savings on a single hospitalisation. This can put your future in jeopardy as you would be left with very little savings. Now, if you are covered by a health plan and the waiting period for most of the ailments is also over, you will be financially protected and can focus solely on recovery. The health plan will also give you the option to avail of cashless treatment in a hospital in your vicinity. Staying healthy and active: You grind for years, believing that once you are free from your responsibilities, you will enjoy your life. However, retirement isn’t all sunshine, as health issues can play a party pooper. Therefore, apart from the peace of mind that health insurance provides, it also allows you to enjoy your retirement life. When you are not worried about your medical expenses, you can engage in creative pursuits or travelling. Long-term benefits: When you buy health insurance plans from the same insurer for many years, they consider you a valued customer and offer multiple benefits. These benefits include a cumulative no-claim bonus for claim-free years and so on. Comprehensive coverage: With age, you are at an increased risk of contracting critical or life-threatening illnesses like cancer, stroke, paralysis, kidney failure, etc. Basic coverage may not be sufficient to cover critical illnesses due to high treatment costs, and you have to opt for add-on coverage like critical illness insurance. However, for retirees, most health plans are customised to offer comprehensive coverage that takes care of age-related ailments. In an emergency, they don’t have to go through any financial duress.

Choosing the right health plan and insurer

As we grow old, our insurance needs also change. What worked for us in our 30s and 40s may not work in our 60s. So, after a certain age, you should opt for a customised plan for senior citizens, as standard plans may not cover specific diseases. So, it’s important to ensure you look at the following parameters before purchasing health insurance for senior citizens —

Hospitalisation expenses : All your pre-hospitalisation costs up to 60 days of admission, including consultation fee and post-hospitalisation expenses till 180 days, should be covered along with the expenses incurred during the hospitalisation.

: All your pre-hospitalisation costs up to 60 days of admission, including consultation fee and post-hospitalisation expenses till 180 days, should be covered along with the expenses incurred during the hospitalisation. Cashless hospitalisation : You should get cashless treatment with this plan. So, look for insurers with a huge network of hospitals so that you will be able to easily find a quality healthcare facility in your vicinity.

: You should get cashless treatment with this plan. So, look for insurers with a huge network of hospitals so that you will be able to easily find a quality healthcare facility in your vicinity. Daycare cost : Daycare procedures require less than 24 hours of hospital stay. The expenses incurred for such procedures and treatment plans should be covered by the policy.

: Daycare procedures require less than 24 hours of hospital stay. The expenses incurred for such procedures and treatment plans should be covered by the policy. Ambulance charges : You should get reimbursed for ambulance charges within the same city and even for Air Ambulance in cases of an emergency. Read the policy wording to clarify the terms and conditions.

: You should get reimbursed for ambulance charges within the same city and even for Air Ambulance in cases of an emergency. Read the policy wording to clarify the terms and conditions. Pre-existing diseases : Healthcare policies have a waiting period for pre-existing diseases, which means you should go for the shortest period possible.

: Healthcare policies have a waiting period for pre-existing diseases, which means you should go for the shortest period possible. Medical check-up : Your health insurance plan should have provisions for routine medical check-ups. It keeps track of your health and wellness.

: Your health insurance plan should have provisions for routine medical check-ups. It keeps track of your health and wellness. Sub-limits : A good plan has little or no sub-limits and restrictions on room rent, doctor’s fees, and medicine costs.

: A good plan has little or no sub-limits and restrictions on room rent, doctor’s fees, and medicine costs. Lifetime renewability: With no cap on entry and exit date and the option of lifetime renewability, a health insurance plan for senior citizens helps the elderly stay financially secure.

Research, review, and compare various plans offered by different insurance providers before selecting one. Your selected plan must cover common ailments affecting senior citizens, such as chronic illnesses. If you already suffer from any clinical conditions or have a family history of certain ailments and critical illnesses, check whether the plan covers such health issues. Understand the policy’s inclusions and, most importantly, its limitations and exclusions. Choose an insurer with a good reputation, claim settlement ratio, and a hassle-free claim process. Compare quotes and put equal emphasis on your affordability as well as the plan’s scope of coverage.

Conclusion

For a comfortable and stress-free life post-retirement, it is extremely critical to have a comprehensive health insurance plan in your retirement planning. Health insurance will not only protect you financially from unforeseen medical emergencies but also offer regular check-ups and medical screenings.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.