In Bengaluru’s IT Hub, Paytm’s NFC Card Soundbox Sets New Standards for Digital Payments

Bengaluru, India's tech capital, continues to lead the way in technological advancements. With its thriving startup culture and extensive adoption of digital technologies, the city is at the forefront of innovation. The recent launch of Paytm's NFC Card Soundbox is further reinforcing this trend.

During a live event marking the launch of Paytm NFC Card Soundbox, Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma engaged with prominent local merchants nationwide, including Gaurav from the renowned Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. Gaurav emphasized the significant advantages of the NFC Card Soundbox to their business.

He said, "The top advantage is that it confirms whether a payment has been received or failed, making payment tracking and account settlement effortless. We no longer need to handle these manually, and rounding off issues with cash are almost nonexistent.” Gaurav further highlighted how Paytm’s feature for easy refunds during rush hours is incredibly useful. He added, "If customers face network issues, card payments can still be processed smoothly."

Appreciating the innovative spirit of Bengaluru, he concluded, "I appreciate how Bengaluru is leading the way, and I believe that, with these advancements, merchants across the country will soon handle 90% of transactions through mobile and digital payments."

The NFC Card Soundbox combines NFC technology with Paytm’s Soundbox features, providing a seamless experience for both merchants and customers. It equips small shops with affordable NFC card readers, enabling them to accept payments through credit/debit cards and UPI. Customers can conveniently pay by tapping a card or scanning a QR code. The new device fits perfectly into Bengaluru’s thriving digital economy, where flexible payment systems keep pace with the city’s rapid business environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.