India’s Popular Merchants Recognise Enhanced Convenience of Paytm's New NFC Card Soundbox

In line with its continued efforts towards innovation in mobile payment products in the country, Paytm has gained the trust and loyalty of India’s top retail brands as it continues to drive added convenience and efficiencies for merchants in their daily operations. Paytm’s latest NFC Card Soundbox accepts payments from all major card network providers.

With this commitment, Paytm on Tuesday took another significant step towards democratising merchant access to the latest payment technologies by introducing its latest ‘NFC Card Soundbox.’

In a recent live discussion, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, along with Chief Business Officer for Offline Payments Ripunjai Gaur, unveiled the new device and interacted with India’s most popular merchants across eight cities including Chennai, Agra, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru, among others.

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox provides access to secure NFC card-reading technology for even small shops, empowering them with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI.

Talking about the change that Paytm has brought to their daily operations, the owner of Kesar Ka Dhaba in Amritsar and Bengali Sweets from Delhi highlighted how the improved 10-day battery life has significantly enhanced the usage of the latest Soundbox, reducing the frequency and time needed for recharging the device.

The merchant partner for Panchi Petha in Agra noted that Paytm’s latest NFC Card Soundbox has eliminated the need for multiple payment devices at the countertop. "In today’s time, 70-80% of customers make online mobile payments. I love that Paytm's new device solves all payment purposes. A single device accepts payments from both card and QR, which is helpful," remarked the merchant owner of the popular Panchi Petha outlet.

Further highlighting the diverse features of Soundbox devices, Gaurav, the owner of a Rameshwaram Cafe franchise in Bangalore, remarked, “Paytm's innovative devices have simplified mobile payment tracking and accounting, making it effortless for us.” He also added that the device has a feature to initiate a quick refund in case of wrong payments by customers.

Another merchant, Mohan from the well-known Madras Cafe in Chennai, noted, "Almost 50% of our customers pay through digital modes and cards, and the latest device now helps us with that. It will also make card payments accessible to customers who are not savvy with digital payments.”

Paytm’s latest NFC Card Soundbox accepts payments from all major card network providers including RuPay, Mastercard, American Express, Visa, and other popular debit and credit cards.

Meanwhile, merchant partner Prakash Kulfi from Lucknow stated that Paytm is redefining mobile payments in India and transforming the landscape, making mobile payments more accessible, seamless, and efficient.

Paytm pioneered the Soundbox, an innovative first-of-its-kind product, which supports notifications in 11 languages—English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada—and features a range of device models to meet the needs of offline merchants across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.