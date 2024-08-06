Inside the Mind of a Champion's Physiotherapist: Exclusive Insights from Dr. Sandeep Kurale

In the realm of sports, behind every champion stands a team of dedicated professionals ensuring peak performance and optimal health. Among these unsung heroes, sports physiotherapists play a pivotal role, orchestrating the fine balance between rehabilitation and performance enhancement. Today, we have the privilege of delving into the insights of one such luminary in the field, Dr. Sandeep Kurale, Head Physiotherapist at Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League - an esteemed figure conferred with the prestigious Zixa Strong Champions Behind The Champions - Elite recognition. With a career spanning decades, Dr. Kurale has garnered acclaim for his holistic approach to physiotherapy, catering not only to the elite athletes but also to individuals striving for pain-free living.



Sandeep Kurale

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sandeep Kurale offers a rare glimpse into the intricacies of his profession, emphasizing the paramount importance of physiotherapy in achieving peak physical condition and longevity in sports and everyday life alike.

Q1. What inspired you to specialise in sports physiotherapy, and how did you get involved with treating top-level athletes?

As a sports enthusiast and playing multiple sports in my early career, everyone wanted to be a sportsperson. However, not everyone can make it to the top level. I thought that I should pursue a profession where my passion for sports could continue and be involved in it in some other way. I had some inclination towards the medical field. Hence, I decided to explore and study sports medicine and rehabilitation. I started working on my dream. Later on, through my friend, I got associated with the club named Mahindra United and from there, I eventually landed up into Mumbai City FC.

Q2. Could you share some success stories of athletes and a challenging case who overcame an injury with your assistance?

During my 17-19 years of experience, I have treated from minor to major injuries. Some were the bigger injuries, such as ACL Reconstruction. There have been many athletes who have gone through ACLR. It takes around 1-1.5 years for an athlete to return to their peak performance. Even though it takes time, such as we got the athlete on the pitch in 8 months, It gives us satisfaction in the field of sports rehab.

Q3. Could you share some success stories of athletes you have worked with who have achieved remarkable feats after overcoming injuries with your assistance?

During the previous Durand Cup, our ace striker, Pereyra Diaz, got injured with a thigh injury. It was a race against time to get him back on his feet for the Indian Super League. Our entire medical team worked on him for days and nights during that period. However, the credit goes to him as he worked with his socks off and got on the field at the earliest. He scored a goal in the second game with Kerala Blaster and was unstoppable in the entire season.

Q4. In your opinion, what role do fast-acting natural pain relief products play in your practice?

Once an athlete gets an injury, follows the next process called inflammation. One of the cardinal features of the inflammation is pain. Therefore, pain relief medicines or products like roll-on, spray, etc help the athletes to a certain level. Due to this, it helps them psychologically mobilize better. So once the mobilization starts, the entire medical team begins working on the rehabilitation at the earliest.

Q5. What advice would you give emerging athletes on the importance of responsible and safe pain management to avoid long-term health issues?

Self-medication is always dangerous. Thus, I would suggest that the medication has to be tailor-made as per the patient’s condition. Like one shirt doesn’t fit all. That goes the same for the medical treatments, dosage, intensity and frequency of various drugs. Any kind of medicine should be taken under the medical professional guidance. Since it also depends on the nature of the injury, better to be cautious as it will help them to prevent affecting other systems of the body and manage the pain.

Sandeep Kurale

Through his dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Dr. Sandeep Kurale exemplifies the essence of sports physiotherapy. His profound insights into the world of physiotherapy not only elevate athletic performance but also resonate deeply with individuals striving for a pain-free and active lifestyle. As we reflect on the illuminating conversation with Dr. Kurale, it becomes evident that behind every champion lies the guiding hand of physiotherapists like him, ensuring that the pursuit of greatness is met with the spirit of resilience and determination.



