JIMS Kalkaji Celebrates Record Placement of 60 PGDM Students at Grant Thornton Bharat with Campus to Corporate Event

New Delhi, 12th November 2024 — Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji, marked a significant milestone with the placement of 60 PGDM students at Grant Thornton Bharat, each securing an impressive starting package of ₹11.5 lakh per annum. This achievement, facilitated by JIMS Kalkaji’s exclusive collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat, provides students with invaluable access to internships, live projects, campus training, and direct recruitment pathways. The Campus to Corporate Meet 2024, held on 6th November at Silver Oak, India Habitat Centre, commemorated this success and reinforced JIMS Kalkaji’s commitment to building strong industry-academia connections. Selected JIMS Kalkaji PGDM students heading to Grant Thornton Bharat, marking a new milestone in industry collaboration

Panel Discussion: “The Future of Work: Skills, Trends & Technologies”

A highlight of the event was an insightful panel discussion moderated by Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman, JIMS. Esteemed panellists included Mr. Prashant Mehra, COO of Grant Thornton Bharat; Mr. K S Bakshi, CHRO of InterGlobe Enterprises; Ms. Anita Verma, CHRO of Excitel; and a senior finance industry professional. Together, they explored the rapidly evolving workplace landscape, emphasizing adaptability, emotional intelligence, and continuous learning for successful careers.

Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji

Key Insights from the Panel Discussion

Adaptability and Resilience: Mr. K S Bakshi highlighted the role of adaptability and resilience, especially as InterGlobe emphasizes upskilling and fostering empathy to build strong teams capable of navigating industry shifts.

Digital Fluency and Technological Innovation: Ms. Anita Verma discussed Excitel’s focus on digital fluency, emphasizing that staying current with technology is critical for solving complex operational challenges and driving innovation.

Work-Life Balance and Cultural Transformation: Mr. Prashant Mehra shared how Grant Thornton Bharat supports work-life balance through cultural transformation workshops, creating an environment where employees can thrive both professionally and personally.

Data and Strategic Decision-Making: The finance industry professional underscored the significance of data analytics in strategic decision-making, particularly in finance, where data-driven insights enable companies to manage complex interdependencies and remain competitive.

Outstanding Placement Record and Top Recruiters

JIMS Kalkaji’s commitment to employability is reflected in its outstanding placement record, with over 120 leading recruiters across industries, including EY, CBRE, BlackRock, Accenture, Airtel, Philips, Tata, and Nestle. Known for offering competitive salary packages, JIMS Kalkaji recorded an average package of ₹10.5 LPA and a highest package of ₹35 LPA this year. This placement success reflects the strong industry partnerships and the emphasis on developing a job-ready workforce, making JIMS a prime destination for ambitious talent across North India.

About JIMS Kalkaji: A Journey of Excellence

JIMS Kalkaji has become a premier institution known for academic rigor and strong industry alignment. Over the years, it has launched key initiatives such as MBA and PGDM programs in 2003, international exchanges with NTU and NUS Singapore in 2011, and achieved AIU MBA equivalent for PGDM in 2013. Expanding its global footprint, JIMS offers student exchanges with Cologne University Germany and RIT Dubai, along with NBA accreditation received in 2019. Collaborations with Harvard Business School Online began in 2020, followed by a strategic partnership with SRCC in 2022. Today, JIMS Kalkaji offers specialized programs in Marketing, Finance, Organizational Behaviour, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Strategic Management, and AI and Machine Learning across its campuses in Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Greater Noida, Rohini, and two universities in Bahadurgarh and Jaipur. Partnerships with organizations like NSE, NHRD, FIEO, and others further strengthen its commitment to industry-relevant education.

JIMS Kalkaji, over the years, has welcomed distinguished dignitaries, including Mr. Jyotiraditya Scindia (Union Minister of Communications), Mr. Yogi Adityanath (Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh), Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas), Ms. Atishi Marlena (Minister in Delhi Government), Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Spiritual Leader), Dr. Kiran Bedi (Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry), and the late Ms. Sheila Dikshit (Former Chief Minister of Delhi) and the late Mr. Arun Jaitley (Former Finance Minister). These prominent figures underscore JIMS’s role as an educational leader fostering societal impact and thought leadership. Consistently recognized as a top B-school in North India, JIMS ranks 10th in the TOI Survey 2022 and 8th in Outlook 2023, solidifying its reputation for excellence.

For more information on JIMS Kalkaji’s programs and upcoming events, visithttps://www.jagannath.org.

