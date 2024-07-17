KALALOOM: Blending Tradition and Modernity in Sustainable Fashion

KALALOOM, a fashion brand founded in 2020 by Pratiksha Raka, combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Starting from a modest 100 sq ft rented outhouse in Pune’s Deccan area, the brand initially focused on local stitching needs but has since expanded to offer unique, handcrafted fashion pieces that reflect a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics. Team KALALOOM

Pratiksha Raka's background in arts and fashion management significantly influenced KALALOOM's direction. An alumna of MSU University of Baroda with a Master’s degree from NIFT, Kharghar, Pratiksha has a deep-rooted passion for traditional craftsmanship. Her move to Pune after marrying Rahul Raka, a Chartered Accountant with a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Exeter, UK, marked the beginning of their collaborative effort in building KALALOOM. Rahul's expertise in business management complemented Pratiksha's design skills, forming a strong foundation for their venture.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 posed significant challenges, leading to the temporary closure of the offline store. During this period, Pratiksha began painting on leftover white cotton shirts from her boutique and sharing these designs on Instagram. The response was unexpectedly positive, particularly for a design she named 'Chulbuli,' which remains popular. This experience prompted the couple to explore e-commerce and digital marketing, leveraging the lockdown period to build an online presence and enhance their skills in website development, performance marketing, and logistics.

In 2021, after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, KALALOOM relaunched with a new strategy focused entirely on online sales through their website, www.kalaloom.com. The transition to digital marketing significantly increased their reach, with sales growing from an initial ₹2,00,000 in the first month to ₹35 lakhs in April 2024. Despite the challenges of operating in Pune, a city not known as a textile hub, KALALOOM overcame issues related to sourcing materials and hiring skilled labor. They now source materials from major textile cities like Surat, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ichalkaranji and have built a team of 25 designers and artisans.

KALALOOM, as the brand name suggests, is unique & specialises in wearable art—an absolute place where style meets art. KALALOOM, offers embroidered dresses, hand-painted shirts, and various prints across India ranging from ₹1,299 to ₹3,299. The brand’s garments combine traditional designs with contemporary aesthetics, showcasing a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Each month, the brand introduces a new collection of 10-15 garments, maintaining a catalog of over 300 SKUs. KALALOOM follows a stitch-to-order process, which minimises waste and addresses the common issue of dead stock. All garments are manufactured in-house and dispatched from their workshop in Kothrud, Pune. This method ensures that each piece is made to order, promoting sustainable practices within the fashion industry.

Looking ahead, KALALOOM has recently partnered with major marketplaces like Ajio, Tata Cliq, Amazon, and Flipkart. These partnerships are part of a broader strategy to expand their reach and customer base. The brand aims to increase production to 5,000 garments per month by 2025 and targets a revenue of 10 crore in the next financial year. Additionally, KALALOOM plans to open a flagship store in Pune by the end of 2025. As a bootstrapped venture, the founders prioritise sustainable growth and have maintained profitability since inception, avoiding the pitfalls of overexpansion and ensuring long-term viability.

In conclusion, KALALOOM contributes a blend of art, culture, and sustainable fashion, contributing to the rich tapestry of the fashion world.

The company continues to offer a variety of creations, available on its website www.kalaloom.com and Instagram handle [@kala_loom](https://www.instagram.com/kala_loom?igsh=bHpuZWd0ZDlmbWhi&utm_source=qr).

