Kickstart Your Design Career: 5 Essential Tips for Aspiring Creatives

Why do people love the iPhone? It's not just the technology—it's the precision in design. Every detail, from circuits to sockets, is crafted meticulously, creating a piece of art that fits in your pocket. This blend of beauty and functionality surrounds us daily. Take Rolls-Royce for example. It's more than just a car. It is a masterpiece you actually get to live in. This is the power of design. It's human, it's emotional, and it transforms how we experience the world.

And a career in design is not just about making things look good. It’s about crafting experiences, solving problems, and creating impact through thoughtful design. Global organizations are integrating design into their business. ‘Design Thinking’ is now being considered essential to generate new solutions that can cut through competition. 73% of respondents in an Adobe survey agree that their companies are investing in design as a brand differentiator.

With such booming demand, Design could be a very exciting career option for those starting out. However, to pursue a career in Design, there are certain values and skills that one needs to nurture. If you have that creative streak and are looking to pursue a career in Design, here are five essential tips to guide you.

1. Develop empathic observational skills

The first step in the process is known as "discovery." This requires a real understanding of your target audience and their needs. Whether it’s through market research, user interviews, or UX research, this phase is about digging deep to empathize with users, especially for complex tasks like apps or digital experiences, which require a lot of user insight.

Empathy is central to design thinking. To create palatable solutions, you have to step out of your comfort zone and design for people’s real emotional and practical needs.

Consider wireless earphones as an example. Apple recognized the common frustrations users faced with wired headphones—tangled cables and poor integration. Also, seamless device integration was a dream. By empathizing with these pain points, they designed a wireless, intuitive product that revolutionized the market. This example cements that empathetic design could make game-changing innovations.

2. Get a Certification or Degree

To succeed as a designer, you need to continuously build your skills, stay updated on the latest design technologies, and have a structured learning plan. Design schools play a pivotal role in unlocking natural talent and preparing students for the industry’s challenges.

One such institution right here in India is the MIT Institute of Design, Pune. Over the past 17+ years, MIT ID has become a hub for design, innovation, and sustainability.

3. Work with a Mentor

A great mentor can be a game-changer for your design career. A mentor will help you navigate challenges, sharpen your skills, and grow. You can blend your creative tactics with their tried-and-true methods and develop a unique approach that stands out.

Mentorship also boosts your communication, management skills, and design thinking. A study by the American Society for Training and Development shows that employees in mentorship programs are five times more likely to be promoted. Plus, 92% of professionals in a LinkedIn survey said mentorship is crucial for career growth. So, if you're looking to level up, a mentor can help you get there faster.

4. Make Your Portfolio

A portfolio is your creative calling card. It showcases your skills and abilities as an artist. Your portfolio should demonstrate not just your finished designs but also your thought process, design iterations, and problem-solving capabilities. Platforms like Dribbble, Behance, Cargo Collective, and DeviantArt are great for showcasing your work. Additionally, use social media and other digital tools to promote your ideas.

A strong online presence is a must. Along with an active work environment, an active social media profile, and involvement in the design community. This can increase visibility and open doors to new opportunities.

5. Take Up a Side Design Project or Internship

Internships at design studios are an excellent way to gain hands-on experience and sharpen your skills. You can apply what you learned at design school. Internships also help you identify your strengths and improve upon skills that need a boost.

Another huge benefit is the opportunity to network. In creative fields like graphic design, who you know can be just as important as what you know. Internships allow you to connect with industry professionals and start building those relationships.

Summing up

Starting a career in design is as much about nurturing your creativity as it is about building practical skills and connections. When you’re new, your focus is all about ‘making it’. But in design, those goalposts are always shifting. As icon designer Yannick Lung says, staying curious and daring to try new things is key.

The tips outlined above—empathizing with users, gaining formal education, finding mentors, creating a standout portfolio, and gaining hands-on experience—will set a strong foundation. Remember to stay curious and never stop experimenting, because great design thrives on exploration and constant evolution.

