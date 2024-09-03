Latest web series ‘Sarpanchi’ Takes You to the Heart of Punjab’s Village Life - Now streaming on Chaupal

Chaupal has released another original web series you shouldn’t miss – ‘Sarpanchi’. This new series is now out on Chaupal This series isn’t just for Punjabis in India but also for Punjabi NRIs.

‘Sarpanchi’ explores village politics in Punjab and the dreams of its people. It tells the story of a young man's unexpected rise to leadership during the village Panchayat elections. The series highlights the saying that becoming a sarpanch is tougher than becoming a prime minister. With over 90 actors, it is the 'largest number of actors' in a web series.

To promote the latest web series Sarpanchi, the artists traveled to many cities in Punjab, including Fatehgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Ferozpur, Bhatinda, and Muktsar.

It’s a matter of fact that the rural side of Punjab is very close to the Sarpanch elections, and it impacts their livelihood a lot. The Sarpanch they choose affects their lives on a day-to-day basis. Through this web series, the urban population of Punjab can get a chance to see a glimpse of what happens on this side too.

The lead role is played by Jass Bajwa, a well-known singer and actor famous for movies like Es Jahano Door Kitte Chal Jindiye, Doorbeen, and Thug Life. His talent to pour emotions into his characters is top-notch and commendable. Other notable actors include Sardar Sohi, Kuljinder Sidhu, Gurinder Makhna, Irwin Meet Kaur, and Manna Mand.

Sandeep Bansal, founder of OTT Chaupal, remarked, “We want to bring to the people of Punjab a relatable series that is a part of their lives. Sarpanchi is one such Chaupal original web series that we are sure will connect with the Punjabis residing worldwide and not just in India. Chaupal is endlessly striving to deliver the best high-quality content that will take regional OTT to an all-new level. We urge one and all to subscribe and watch Sarpanchi with family and friends.”

