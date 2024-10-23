Lost Your Car Keys? Here’s What You Can Do

Losing your car keys can be frustrating. It puts you under stress and may affect your daily schedule. Whether you've accidentally dropped the keys somewhere or forgotten those inside your car, it's important to know what your solution must be in such cases. Let's explore a few practical tips to help deal with the lost key situation and learn how to get a replacement. Here's what you can do when you lose your car keys

What to do if your car keys are lost?

Here’s what you must do if you misplace or lose your car keys —

Search for the keys thoroughly: The first step is not to panic. If you have not stepped out of the home recently, then search for the keys thoroughly in all the rooms before jumping to any conclusions. If you had stepped out with the keys, think of all the areas you had last visited. Contact the car dealer or manufacturer: Inform your car dealer about the lost car keys, as they can help you with duplicate or spare keys. For this, you must provide your car details such as the chassis number and proof of ownership such as RC (registration certificate), driving licence, car insurance policy number, etc. Inform your insurance company: Inform your insurance company, as lost keys increase the risk of vehicle theft. If your car gets stolen and the insurer isn't aware of the lost keys, your claim may get rejected. Secondly, if your car insurance policy has key replacement or roadside assistance add-on cover then insurance will cover the cost incurred to replace your lost car keys. Remember, add-ons can be purchased only with comprehensive car insurance and these are subject to additional premiums. Use spare keys: Ensure the car's spare keys are kept safely because they come to your rescue during such a crisis. If you are stranded somewhere, reach out to a family member or friend, asking him/her to bring the spare keys to your location. You can also contact the insurer if you have purchased the roadside assistance rider, and the insurer will get the spare keys from your home. Avoid using unauthorised keys: Unauthorised keys can damage your car's lock. Keys made locally by a locksmith can be used to unlock the car. However, to ensure safety, get the locks replaced as soon as possible. File an FIR: Immediately inform the police and file an FIR stating the time and place of the incident. This will help when you raise a claim with the insurance company related to vehicle theft - just in case that happens. Go for key replacement: If you cannot trace the keys despite all your efforts then you must go for key replacement; the options are traditional keys, transponder keys, keys with FOB (frequency-operated button), and smart keys. Choose what type of replacement keys you want and inform the dealer.

How to replace your lost car keys in India?

After all your efforts to trace the lost car keys have gone in vain, the last option is to get a set of replacement keys from the car dealer. Below are the steps to be followed for the replacement of the keys –

Gather information about your car: Keep all the information of your vehicle handy - from the make and model, year of manufacture, and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or chassis number. You can find the VIN on the dashboard or the driver’s side door jamb, and other details on the RC (Registration Certificate). Approach the car dealer: Next, approach the car dealer, explain the lost keys scenario, and provide all the essential information. Provide ownership and identity proof: The car dealer will start the process after you provide your identity and car ownership documents such as your driving licence, Aadhaar card, RC, etc. Key replacement options: You must confirm the type of key you require - standard or transponder. In standard key replacement, the new keys will be made based on ownership and other details, while the transponder key will be programmed based on your car’s security system. Cost: Finalise the cost upfront to avoid any surprises at the time of delivery. Carry your identification and other documents while collecting the replacement keys.

Cost of replacing lost car keys

The cost of replacing lost car keys depends on factors like the car’s make and model, the type of keys, programming of the keys, key cutting, urgency of the replacement, location, etc. However, the average cost will be between ₹1,500 and ₹35,000.

Conclusion

Life happens - you lose or misplace your car keys, we understand. And in most cases, if you search for those thoroughly, you find the keys. However, in cases where the keys are lost outside of the home and you're unable to locate them, ensure that you don't panic. Instead, take the necessary steps mentioned in this article and ensure the safety of your vehicle and you. At the same time, don't forget to insure your car with a comprehensive car insurance policy with roadside assistance or a key replacement add-on. This can help you get immediate help in times of need.

