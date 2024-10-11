Mahagenco initiates towards sustainable Green energy

India has set an ambitious goal to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by the end of this decade, aiming to achieve 50% of its cumulative electric power from renewable sources by 2030 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Maharashtra, as the economic powerhouse of India, plays a crucial role in this transition, given its significant contribution to the nation’s growing economy. Over the past ten years, energy demand and peak consumption in the state have seen a sharp rise. Maharashtra’s energy requirements have consistently increased, leading to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.5%. Currently, the state's power demand fluctuates between 28 GW to 29 GW, and by 2035, this figure is expected to reach approximately 59 GW, indicating an annual power demand growth of 6% to 7%. In light of these developments, Mahagenco has undertaken initiatives to expand its capacity with new thermal units, renovate and modernise ageing units (4600 MW), and shift significantly towards sustainable green energy. Mahagenco aims to make a better tomorrow with Green Energy

Introducing the Mission 5E programs Initiative

Record Power Generation

Under the leadership of the Chairman and Managing Director, Mahagenco has implemented innovative initiatives such as the Mission 5E programs (Effective, Efficient, Enhance, Exceed & Excel), along with improved coal management and financial discipline measures. These efforts have resulted in a remarkable performance, with a record-breaking power generation of 61,349 MUs. Several thermal power units have operated continuously for more than 100 to 200 days, reflecting the company's operational excellence.

Clean & Green Energy: Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Units

Mahagenco is committed to generating clean and eco-friendly energy. To this end, Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) units, utilising both Wet Limestone and Dry Sorbent Technology, are being installed across 25 units to mitigate environmental impact and ensure compliance with pollution control norms, with an investment of above `5000 cr.

The launch of Mahagenco’s Gare Palma-II coal mine

Capacity Addition Program

Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) boasts a diversified energy portfolio with an installed capacity exceeding 13 GW, consisting of 9,540 MW of thermal power, 672 MW of gas, 2,580 MW of hydro, and 428 MW of solar. Currently, 27 units are operational, with capacities ranging from 210 MW to 660 MW, incorporating both sub-critical and supercritical technologies. Mahagenco has set an ambitious capacity addition plan of nearly 19 GW, including 3,580 MW of thermal, 13,000 MW of solar, and 3,225 MW of pump storage projects. This will bring the total installed capacity to over 32 GW by 2035. Additionally, coal production from Mahagenco’s Gare Palma-II coal mine will begin this year, ensuring a steady coal supply to the Koradi, Chandrapur, and Parli Thermal Power Stations.

MAHAGENCO RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD.

To advance the vision of a greener Maharashtra, Mahagenco has established a wholly-owned subsidiary, MREL, with a mission to reduce the state's carbon footprint through non-conventional green energy. MREL also aims to provide affordable, uninterrupted electricity to Maharashtra’s residents. Additionally, Mahagenco plans to launch energy consultancy services. In the pipeline are 5,850 MW of wind, solar, hybrid, Pump Storage Projects (PSP), Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and other green projects developed in partnership with reputed government companies.

50 MLD STP is commissioned at Pathanpura with more STPs lined up

Sewage Treatment Plants (STP): Total 370 Mld

Mahagenco has made significant strides in water conservation by commissioning a 130 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Bhandewadi, Nagpur, in collaboration with Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The treated water is supplied to the Koradi Thermal Power Station. Additionally, a 190 MLD STP has been operational, with 90 MLD serving the Khaperkheda Thermal Power Station and 100 MLD supplying the Koradi Thermal Power Station. This initiative not only reduces clean water intake from the Pench reservoir, allowing it to be used for agricultural purposes but also mitigates pollution in the Vainganga River, making more water available for drinking in Nagpur. Recently, a 50 MLD STP is commissioned at Pathanpura, Chandrapur, with more STPs planned for Bhusawal, Parli, and Paras TPS, further enhancing sustainable water management.

Water Management

Mahagenco employs scientific methods for water management, focusing on Zero Discharge, ash water recovery, and optimised water usage at all of its Thermal Power Stations (TPS), promoting environmental sustainability.

Pump Hydro Storage Projects

Mahagenco has entered into a joint venture with Mini Ratna company SJVN to develop a 3,225 MW Pump Hydro Storage project in the Sahyadri ranges of Maharashtra, covering sites such as Panshet, Varasgaon, Kodali, Ghatghar, and Koyna.

COAL PIPE CONVEYOR SYSTEM

Mahagenco has successfully implemented a coal pipe conveyor system to transport coal directly from mines to its thermal power stations at Chandrapur, Koradi, and Khaparkheda. This system addresses multiple issues, including pollution from road transportation, coal theft, and problems with wet coal, offering a more efficient solution.

Solar and Wind Capacity Addition

With a current solar capacity of 428 MW, Mahagenco plans to expand its renewable energy portfolio significantly, targeting over 13 GW of solar, floating solar, wind, and hybrid projects by 2035.

Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia

Maharashtra has introduced its Green Hydrogen Policy, aiming for a production capacity of 500 KTPA by 2030. Mahagenco is working on a 20 NM3/hr Green Hydrogen project at Bhusawal, with plans for a larger 50 KTPA project at Uran.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)

BESS offers crucial advantages in providing grid flexibility, resolving issues like forecasting errors and voltage fluctuations, and storing electrical energy from various sources. Mahagenco is investing in BESS technology to enhance grid stability and support renewable energy integration.

Power Trading

This year, Mahagenco entered into the power trading market and recently signed a 15 MW solar power agreement with SEZ Biotech Services Ltd., Pune. Additionally, Mahagenco is selling green power through open access, further diversifying its renewable energy efforts under the leadership of its Chairman & Managing Director.

