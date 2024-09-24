Make the festive season special with offers on OnePlus products, including OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 4

The festive season has arrived and so have the incredible offers on all your favourite products. One of India’s most-loved smartphone brands, OnePlus, has unveiled an exciting line-up of festive offers across its entire product range which includes smartphones, tablets and audio products. Enjoy Exclusive Offers on OnePlus Devices this Festive Season!

There are jaw-dropping deals on all your favourite OnePlus devices, with steal deals on the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus Nord 4. The offers can be availed from September 26 onwards across Oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, etc, among others. The Diwali campaign themed #MakeitSpecial comes as a gesture of gratitude and celebration for the tremendous support OnePlus products have received from its expanding community.

Read on to know what’s in store for you at this year’s #MakeitSpecial sale.

OnePlus 12R

A great option for all gaming pros is the OnePlus 12R, which you can get at a steep price drop of INR 5,000 for the 8+256GB and 16+256GB variants. Remember, this is only valid for purchases made between September 26 and September 28. In addition, you can also get an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select bank cards.

The OnePlus 12R is the perfect gift for the gamers in the family with its 6.78” AMOLED 120 Hz display, LTPO 4.0 technology, and Cryo-Velocity Cooling System. It comes with a powerful 5,500 mAh battery, which ensures extended gaming sessions with peak performance and durability. The OnePlus 12R also comes in special editions like the unique Sunset Dune colour variant.

Red Cable Club members can avail a discount of INR 2000 on the purchase of the 8+256GB variant from oneplus.in. Remember, all the offers can be availed on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus experience stores and offline partner stores.

You can also consider the OnePlus 12, with which the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes absolutely free of cost, along with an instant bank discount of up to INR 7,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select bank cards and a special price coupon of INR 2,000.

OnePlus Nord 4

The latest addition to the popular OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus Nord 4, is also up for grabs at a very special price at this #MakeitSpecial sale. Those buying this amazing new smartphone can get an instant bank discount of up to INR 2,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select bank cards. You can also get special price coupons of INR 2,000 on 8+128GB / 12+256GB and INR 3,000 on 8+256GB variants. All of these offers are available if you make your purchase on Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in and offline partner stores.

Students can avail a discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r when they buy it along with the OnePlus Nord 4 on oneplus.in.

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 4, the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era. This smartphone comes with flagship-level capabilities, and features a massive 5,500 mAh battery, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, up to 256 GB of storage, and 100W SUPERVOOC technology.

Two more smartphones from the OnePlus Nord series are also available on great deals. The OnePlus Nord CE4 comes at a temporary price drop of INR 1500, an instant bank discount and no-cost EMI. You can also get a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2R as part of a bundle deal. The other option is the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, which comes with a complimentary pair of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, in addition to instant bank discount, no-cost EMI and a price coupon.

If a foldable is your style, you can buy the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, and take home a OnePlus Watch 2 totally free. Yes, that’s right! The offer is available across all sales channels, and is in addition to other offers that include instant bank discounts of up to ₹20,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months with select bank cards.

Other OnePlus devices

The amazing Diwali offers extend beyond OnePlus’ smartphone range. You can unlock exciting offers on tablets, watches, and audio devices.

The OnePlus Pad 2 comes at a steal deal with an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months with select bank cards. You can also avail exchange offers and student discounts, and get freebies like a folio case with your purchase. You can also get the OnePlus Pad Go at an instant bank discount of INR 2,000, along with other offers.

Thinking of buying a smartwatch? This is your chance as you can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months with select bank cards when you buy the OnePlus Watch 2. Another option is the OnePlus Watch 2R, which is available at an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months with select bank cards. You can further get a temporary price discount, student offers and no-cost EMI offers which combine to give some of the best deals of the season.

OnePlus audio devices are known for their stunning designs and durability. This Diwali, get discounts on four amazing models – the OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro – in the form of instant bank discounts, no-cost EMIs, temporary price slashes, student discounts and gains from bundle offers. You can avail exclusive offers and special deals on other popular audio products like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Nord Buds 2R, BWZ 2, and more.

So, what are you waiting for? Add your favourite OnePlus products to cart and make sure you are among the early birds to hit the buy button as soon as the offers go live on September 26. Don’t miss these amazing deals!

