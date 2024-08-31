Makoons Play School Wins “Leading Preschool in India” at BW Top Education Brands Summit & Awards

New Delhi, August 29, 2024 — Makoons Play School has been recognized as the Leading Preschool in India (Bronze) at the prestigious Business World Top Education Brand Summit and Awards, held at the Park Hotel in Delhi. The award, presented by Dr. Mrs. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), highlights Makoons' unwavering commitment to excellence in early childhood education. Makoons Play School at BW Top Education Brands Summit & Awards

Vijay Kumar Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Makoons Group of Schools, expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality education and creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive. We are honored to be acknowledged as one of India's leading preschools and remain dedicated to shaping the future of our young learners."

Path to Success

Makoons Play School's journey to becoming one of India's leading preschools is marked by its dedication to providing a holistic and child-centered approach to education. The school's curriculum combines innovative teaching methods with traditional learning, ensuring that children receive a well-rounded education. Makoons' focus on play-based learning has set it apart, helping children develop critical cognitive, social, and emotional skills in an engaging and supportive environment.

The integration of modern technology in classrooms has further enhanced the learning experience at Makoons, preparing children for the digital age. The school's commitment to keeping its curriculum aligned with the latest educational trends and best practices has been a key factor in its success.

Guidance for Parents: Choosing the Right Preschool

Selecting the right preschool is a crucial decision for parents. While accolades like the one received by Makoons Play School are significant, it's essential for parents to consider various factors when comparing preschool options. These factors include the school's curriculum, teacher qualifications, student-to-teacher ratio, facilities, and feedback from other parents.



Quality Education and Inclusivity

Makoons Play School places a strong emphasis on quality education, which is reflected in its ongoing efforts to improve and innovate. The school invests significantly in teacher training, ensuring that its educators are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to meet the diverse needs of young learners.

Inclusivity and diversity are core values at Makoons, where every child is encouraged to explore their full potential, regardless of their background or abilities. This inclusive approach has resonated with parents and has contributed to the school's growing reputation as a trusted name in early childhood education.

Testimonials from Parents

Parents who have enrolled their children at Makoons Play School consistently praise the school for its nurturing environment and focus on holistic development. One parent shared, "Makoons has been a wonderful experience for my child. The teachers are caring and attentive, and the curriculum is both engaging and educational. I highly recommend Makoons to any parent looking for a preschool that truly cares about their child's growth."

Making a Difference in Communities

With over 250 centers across India, Makoons Play School has made a significant impact on the communities it serves. The school's expansion into Tier II and III cities has brought quality preschool education to areas where access was previously limited. Makoons' efforts to bridge the educational gap in these underserved regions have earned it widespread recognition and respect within the education sector.

Looking Ahead

Makoons Play School's recognition at the BW Top Education Brand Summit reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion that defines its approach to early childhood education. As the school continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to providing the ideal possible start for young children.

For parents searching for the best preschool in India Makoons Play School stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering a nurturing environment that prepares children for a bright and successful future.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.