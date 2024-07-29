Manav Rachna’s Glory of 5 Rings Initiative: Cheering Students on the Road to the Paris Olympics

To cheer for the cherished alumni and celebrate sportsmanship and Olympic excellence, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) proudly unveiled its initiative, 'Glory of 5 Rings' recently. 'Glory of 5 Rings' sets the stage for an inspiring lead-up to the Paris Olympics, embodying MREI’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sports heroes and celebrating the spirit of the Games. This initiative is a celebration of the Olympic spirit and aims at cultivating a culture of sporting excellence and inspiring future champions. By inviting renowned Olympians to share their journeys, the university seeks to ignite the passion for sports among its students. The Paris Olympics 2024: Manav Rachna’s Glory of 5 Rings Initiative

The launch event featured a dynamic discussion forum by distinguished Olympians, including Yogeshwar Dutt, Dilip Tirkey, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Om Prakash Singh Karhana, and Rani Rampal, meticulously moderated by Mr. Digvijay Singh Deo from WION Sports. The initiative was launched in the presence of Ronjan Sodhi, former World No. 1 and world record holder in double trap shooting, who has been associated with Manav Rachna to mentor young students.

This year, the university proudly highlights Shreyasi Singh, a distinguished alumna, and Anish Bhanwala, a current student, who is representing India in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Gagan Narang, serving as the Chef De Mission for this year's Olympics, is also an illustrious alumnus of Manav Rachna, while PV Sindhu, the esteemed female flag bearer of the Indian Olympic Team, has been the recipient of the Manav Rachna Excellence Award.

Building on a Strong Foundation

The Glory of 5 Rings initiative is not just a celebration; it's a reaffirmation of Manav Rachna's dedication to a culture of sporting excellence. The university's legacy of producing exceptional athletes, including Arjuna Awardees like Gaurav Solanki and Angad Bajwa, serves as an inspiration for the current generation. The initiative aims to leverage this rich heritage by providing a platform for emerging athletes to learn from the experiences of their predecessors. By connecting current students with accomplished alumni, the Glory of 5 Rings initiative seeks to create a mentorship network that will help future champions reach new heights.

The Manav Rachna Sports Academy, Manav Rachna Shooting Academy, and Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre serve as incubators for nurturing young talents aspiring to make their mark on the global sports stage. Notably, Manav Rachna's commitment to fostering sports excellence was recognized with the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar (National Sports Promotion Award) by the President of India in 2021. The institution boasts a distinguished roster of alumni who have achieved remarkable success at major international competitions, including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

Manav Rachna’s Glory of 5 Rings Initiative

Training for the World Stage

Manav Rachna has consistently demonstrated its leadership in global sports, evidenced by its role as a partner in numerous international sports and shooting events. A testament to this was the National Coaching Camp in Table Tennis, which was organized for over 104 participants, including 72 athletes and 32 coaches from 14 states. The camp was instrumental in training and selecting the probable for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023, held in Berlin, Germany. In addition, Manav Rachna, in collaboration with ORGAN India, hosted a badminton and football training camp for 19 transplanted athletes who represented India at the World Transplant Games 2023 in Perth, Australia. The athletes were also given technical and mental training, equipping them with the necessary skills and mindset for peak performance.

This year, under the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), MRIIRS will host the FISU World University Championship Shooting in New Delhi from November 9th to 13th, 2024, further solidifying its position as a leading institution in sports education and training. Additionally, Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President of MREI, has recently been appointed as the ISSF President’s Ambassador for FISU and other university alliances. Manav Rachna also maintains a close partnership with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), offering substantial administrative support for the successful execution of major events.

Integrating Sports Science and Health

Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre consists of academics and applied sports rehabilitators, physiotherapists, sports physiologists, sports nutritionists, and allied health professionals who have worked at the top level in a variety of professional and Olympic sports. Without exception, a wealth of knowledge in the areas of high performance, sports science, sports medicine, sports injuries, and sports coaching has been established.

Future Outlook

As the countdown to Paris 2024 begins, the university is confident that its students will not only participate but excel on the global stage. With facilities such as an electronic 10m, 25m, and 50m range tailored for precision shooting, the institute is able to prepare youth for the global platform.

