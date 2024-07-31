Merchant innovation by Paytm has improved business operations significantly: Hyderabad’s Karachi Bakery on Soundbox

Paytm, a pioneer in mobile payments, QR technology, and Soundbox, has been at the forefront of innovation and solving for the convenience of millions of country’s merchants, garnering a loyal base for its products and services suite. This next-generation two-in-one payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments.

The payment brand’s ongoing pursuit towards delivering superior technology to its merchant partners has garnered the trust and loyalty of India’s top retail brands, including Hyderabad-based Karachi Bakery, renowned across the country for its delectable fruit biscuits.

In a recent live discussion with Paytm’s Founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Abdul, the store manager of Karachi Bakery, detailed how Paytm’s ongoing innovations, particularly with products like the Soundbox, have greatly enhanced business operations across its retail stores, resulting in faster and more seamless checkouts.

“Earlier when it was just QR-based payments, we had to cross-check whether the payment had come through, leading to a slower checkout experience. With the introduction of voice-based payment confirmation through the Soundbox, the success of payment was clear to both the customer and the merchant at the counter, leading to a much faster checkout experience,” Abdul said.

As Paytm introduces new features to its iconic Soundbox, this device has quickly become an essential fixture on merchants' countertops.

On Tuesday, Paytm took another significant step towards democratising merchant access to the latest payment technologies, by introducing the NFC Card Soundbox. This next-generation two-in-one payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to millions of offline merchants.

“The new NFC Soundbox will definitely help us with accepting card-based payments. We hope you will continue merchant innovation and even introduce chip-based card payments on your devices,” Abdul added.

Paytm’s Soundbox, an innovative product, has gained widespread popularity among offline stores, offering convenience for merchant partners. Supporting notifications in 11 languages—English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bangla, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada—and featuring a range of device models, the Paytm Soundbox is designed to meet the diverse needs of offline merchants across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.