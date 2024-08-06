Navigating the World of Sports Physiotherapy: Exclusive Perspectives from Siddharth Sakalle

In the intricate tapestry of sports, Dr. Siddharth Sakalle emerges as a guiding light in the realm of sports physiotherapy. Holding esteemed positions as the Senior Physiotherapist at OGQ and Chief Physiotherapist at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Dr. Sakalle embodies a fusion of expertise and dedication. With a career punctuated by milestones and marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence, he stands as a stalwart in ensuring athletes' peak performance and enduring health. Through his holistic approach and profound understanding of the intricacies of rehabilitation, Dr. Siddharth navigates athletes toward the zenith of their potential. His contributions resonate beyond the boundaries of the sports arena, impacting individuals striving for excellence and pain-free living. As a recipient of the ZIXA Strong Champion Behind The Champions - Elite recognition, Dr Siddharth Sakalle's unwavering commitment to his craft illuminates his path as a true luminary in the field of sports physiotherapy. Siddharth Sakalle for Champion Behind the Champions by ZIXA Strong

ZIXA Strong, an innovative range of scientifically advanced rapid pain relief products manufactured by Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, a publicly listed pharmaceutical company, commemorated World Physiotherapy Day on September 8, 2023. On this occasion, the company launched the "Champion Behind The Champions" initiative, an all-encompassing recognition and empowerment award program. This unique campaign seeks to honour physiotherapists, often unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the fitness and recovery of champions. By highlighting the exceptional contributions of these specialists, ZIXA Strong aims to raise awareness of their invaluable role in promoting holistic wellness and pain-free living.

Through this exclusive interview, Dr. Siddharth Sakalle delves into the nuances of his profession, stressing the vital significance of physiotherapy in achieving peak fitness and enduring well-being, whether on the field or in everyday activities.

Q1. How did your journey as a sports physiotherapist begin and what inspired you to learn this medical field?

It was my dream, and I am living it. With a passion for sports, I pursued a degree in physiotherapy, specializing in sports physiotherapy, knowing that working in the medical field would allow me to greatly assist athletes. Additionally, I had the opportunity to further my studies in Australia. Upon returning to India, I gained invaluable experience working with various sports clubs, including football and soccer clubs. Eventually, I landed a golden opportunity to work with OGQ, where I was assigned to the Indian Men's Boxing Team. Thus, training with the Olympic and international players seems like a dream. In this wonderful journey of mine, I have taken a new turn and am currently serving as the chief physiotherapist at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy.

Q2. What was the particularly challenging case where you helped an athlete overcome a significant injury and return to peak performance?

I had the privilege of working with Saina Nehwal for two years. It was a period filled with both triumphs and challenges. One of the biggest hurdles we faced was when Saina battled Achilles pain. With a crucial tournament in Australia looming just three weeks away, we had to get creative. We adjusted her training regimen to manage her pain. This included modifying her playing load, incorporating specific ankle mobility exercises, and implementing a gradual program of calf strengthening exercises that focused on both muscle contraction (concentric) and relaxation (eccentric). Thanks to this tailored approach, Saina was able to compete in the tournament virtually pain-free with the aid of kinesiology tape. To everyone's delight, she even reached the finals! It was a truly rewarding experience.

Q3. Could you share some success stories of athletes you have worked with who have achieved remarkable feats after overcoming injuries with your assistance?

I have worked across different sports fields, such as wrestling, badminton, shooting, archery, table tennis, etc. One notable case is Satish Kumar, an Indian weightlifter who came to me with a wrist injury just 15 or 20 days before the Commonwealth Games. After the initial checkup, I found that his forearm muscles were very tight and slightly injured. Immediately after the findings, we began treatment with acupuncture and mobilization techniques targeting the elbow, followed by rehabilitation exercises. Fortunately, we treated him successfully.

Another case involves KT Irfan, an Olympian racewalker, who had a foot injury. We initiated treatments focusing on ankle and hip mobility, acupuncture, calf strengthening exercises, and muscle conditioning.

Additionally, I've been working with para-athlete Ajeet Yadav, focusing on strength training, knee joint mobilization, and acupuncture treatment. Different cases require different treatments and pain management techniques.

Q4. What do you think about fast-acting natural pain relief products, especially in the context of aiding athletes’ speedy recovery and ensuring their sustained peak performance?

Given the variety of injuries we encounter, it's important to have a range of pain relief products available. Natural pain relievers are preferred by many due to their effectiveness and reduced risk of allergic reactions. This is because we are aware that some individuals may experience allergic reactions on their skin. Therefore, patients often benefit from ayurvedic and natural products, such as those containing turmeric. Additionally, products like ZIXA Strong offer these features, including being diclofenac-free.

Before games, pain relief sprays or gels are highly effective for athletes, particularly if they are natural, plant-based, and non-greasy. Additionally, these products provide a numbing effect and cooling sensation, helping to alleviate pain. Such natural, fast-acting pain relief products, like ZIXA Strong, provide valuable support for athletes.

Q5. What advice would you give to emerging athletes on the importance of responsible and safe pain management to avoid long-term health issues?

To our emerging athletes, I must emphasize the importance of injury prevention and pain management. These practices reduce the likelihood of sustaining injuries and facilitate faster recovery. Therefore, athletes should adhere to routines that include mobility exercises, strength training, dynamic warm-ups, and staying hydrated. Pre and post-session care is crucial. For example, engaging in running or light jogging after a session can help reduce lactic acid buildup. Stretching is beneficial for athletes in any sport.

Furthermore, athletes can undergo blood tests to assess levels of essential nutrients like Vitamin D and Vitamin B12, which are crucial for overall health and injury prevention. Additionally, consulting with a doctor or sports physiotherapist before using natural, fast-acting pain relief products is important. These products can help reduce inflammation and aid in recovery. It's also essential to prioritize mental well-being, get enough sleep (ideally 8 to 9 hours), and avoid using mobile phones during sleeping hours. Remember, sleep is the best medicine you get for free!

Please share your thoughts on our initiative ‘Champion behind the Champions’.

I would like to express my gratitude to ZIXA Strong for initiating such a wonderful and informative campaign, 'Champion behind the Champions.' This initiative not only benefits sportspersons but also the general public, as many sports physiotherapists are creating awareness about pain management and injury prevention. So, let's rise against pain with ZIXA Strong.

Through his steadfast commitment, expertise, and relentless pursuit of perfection, Dr. Siddharth Sakalle embodies the ethos of the Zixa Strong Champion Behind The Champions initiative. With a profound grasp of physiotherapy, he not only elevates athletic prowess but also strikes a chord with individuals aspiring for an active, pain-free lifestyle. As we contemplate our insightful dialogue with Dr. Sakalle, it becomes evident that physiotherapists like him play pivotal roles behind each champion, fostering resilience and fortitude on the journey to success.

