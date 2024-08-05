New Age Mompreneurs: Empowering Mom Entrepreneurs to Thrive

In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, where balancing business ambitions with the demands of motherhood can often seem like an insurmountable challenge, the New Age Mompreneurs (NAM) community stands as a beacon of support and empowerment. Founded on October 1, 2020, by Ankita Sheel Gupta, a visionary mompreneur and mother of twins, NAM has quickly evolved into a thriving network of over 300 accomplished mom entrepreneurs. This vibrant community is dedicated to providing the support, guidance, and resources necessary for mothers to succeed in their business ventures while navigating the complexities of family life.



A Vision of Support and Solidarity NewAgeMompreneurs, Empowering Mom Entrepreneurs to Thrive

Ankita Sheel Gupta's journey from a successful Chartered Accountant with 18 years of industry experience to the founder of NAM is nothing short of inspiring. Having honed her skills at Deloitte and later transforming a struggling travel business into a thriving enterprise, Ankita understands the unique challenges faced by mompreneurs. Her personal experience of juggling business ambitions with the demands of motherhood motivated her to create a community where mom entrepreneurs could find solace, inspiration, and practical support.



NAM was born out of this vision, driven by the belief that moms have an innate understanding of each other's challenges and possess the strength to support one another. The community offers a non-judgmental environment where members can share their experiences, seek advice, and collaborate on overcoming common hurdles. Through numerous meet-ups and exhibitions, NAM has fostered a culture of collaboration and mutual growth.



Celebrating Success: Achievemets and Impact



Since its inception, NAM has organized over 50 successful events, including four mega exhibitions, demonstrating its commitment to fostering a thriving network for mompreneurs. The community's dedication to empowering women has been recognized with prestigious awards from organizations such as MSME & COWE, WEDO, NDTV, and CII Young India. These accolades highlight Ankita Gupta's remarkable efforts in community building, women's empowerment, and creating opportunities for mom entrepreneurs to excel.



One of the standout events in NAM's calendar is the annual exhibition, which has become a highly anticipated occasion for members and visitors alike. The NAM Rakhi Edit 2023 was a resounding success, featuring 80 exhibitors and attracting over 1500 visitors. The event generated collective sales of over 15 lakh rupees and garnered more than 3 million impressions online, thanks in part to the support of 60+ influencers and celebrities.



Looking Ahead: The Grand NAM Rakhi Edit 2024

This year, NAM is set to elevate its annual exhibition to new heights with the NAM Rakhi Edit 2024. Scheduled to take place on August 10, 2024, at the luxurious Le Meridien, this year's event promises to be grander and better than ever before. Running from 10 AM to 5 PM, the exhibition will showcase a diverse range of products and services from the vibrant mompreneur community, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore and invest in high-quality, innovative offerings.



The venue, Le Meridien, will provide an elegant backdrop for the event, enhancing the overall experience for both exhibitors and attendees. With a focus on creating an immersive and engaging environment, NAM aims to exceed the success of previous years, ensuring that the Rakhi Edit 2024 is an unforgettable occasion.



A Platform for Connection and Growth



The NAM community thrives on its core values of support, collaboration, and empowerment. Regular meet-ups play a crucial role in fostering these values, with four distinct types of events organized to cater to the diverse needs of members.



1.Showcase Meetup: Offering a platform for members to present their businesses, these meetups allow participants to deliver a concise one-minute elevator pitch to an audience of over 80 people. It's an invaluable opportunity for networking and gaining visibility.



2.Panel Discussion: Featuring industry experts and established mompreneurs, these discussions provide insights and learning opportunities, enriching the community's knowledge base.



3.Workshops: Focused on business growth, these workshops equip mompreneurs with the tools and strategies needed to scale their enterprises and achieve long-term success.



4.Social Meetup: These informal gatherings offer a relaxed setting for members to connect, bond, and foster relationships within the community. Sponsored by members, they also provide additional visibility and promotional opportunities.



A Diverse and Influential Community

NAM's membership comprises a diverse group of over 250 accomplished moms from affluent and influential families, primarily based in Delhi/NCR, with a growing presence in other renowned locations. Ranging in age from 25 to 60+ years, these highly motivated and financially well-off individuals are continuously seeking opportunities to enhance their businesses and explore new ventures.



The community's strength lies in its ability to unite women from various backgrounds, each contributing their unique perspectives and expertise. This collective wisdom and support system empower mompreneurs to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve their business goals.



Conclusion



As the New Age Mompreneurs community prepares for the NAM Rakhi Edit 2024, there is an air of excitement and anticipation. With its roots deeply embedded in support, collaboration, and empowerment, NAM continues to make a significant impact in the world of mom entrepreneurship. The upcoming exhibition at Le Meridien is set to be a testament to the community's growth and success, providing a platform for mompreneurs to showcase their innovations and connect with a broader audience.



For those who haven't yet experienced the magic of NAM, the Rakhi Edit 2024 offers an unmissable opportunity to witness the vibrant energy and collective strength of this extraordinary community. Join us on August 10th for a day of inspiration, connection, and celebration as we continue to champion the success of mom entrepreneurs and foster a supportive network that empowers women to thrive.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.