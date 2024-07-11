Newton School Of Technology Students Bag Top Internships Amid Market Slowdown

The job market is going through a slump with a steep decline in placements, especially the fresher cohort from premiere institutes being hurt the most. According to a Mint article, a TeamLease Digital report published in February indicated that the hiring intent for freshers in the IT sector dropped to 42% in the first half of 2024, compared to 49% in the same period in 2023. Freshers from top universities have admitted that they have struggled with placements and are reaching out to their alumni groups, seeking help. While multiple reasons can be attributed to this stagnation, industry readiness and outdated curriculums are major factors resulting in this stagnation. A bright future awaits the students of NST

At a time when students are facing challenges due to a lack of practical and industry-relevant skills, Newton School of Technology’s (NST) first-year students continue to stand out from their peers in the tech space by bagging internships during the first year of their B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. At NST, students learn from international faculty from MIT and Duke University and tech leaders from Google, Microsoft, and more.

A large number of NST students have received internship opportunities from Mudrex, Moveinsync, NumFOCUS, and IIT Roorkee & Social Studies Foundation. The average stipend is ₹30,000 per month, with the highest package of ₹1.25 lakh. The internship will offer students an opportunity to hone their front-end coding skills while working with industry experts. These students have been at the forefront of using new-age technology at the university campus. They are challenging final-year students by staying at par with placement packages of top universities within their first-year internships.

Priyanshu Jangra and Sai Kiran, the two students, will work with Mudrex, a US-based fintech company. The two-month-long internship will allow the students to learn real-time, hands-on skills that are used every day in the industry. Other students, Vivekananda, Anuj Kumar Singh, and Mann Vaswani, will be interning at MoveinSync, one of India’s biggest corporate travel companies, working towards enhancing their front end. During the 60-day long internship, the students will support the tech team and simultaneously practice and learn in a professional setting.

Monu Kumar, Saloni Singh, Aryan Jangde, Yashi Gupta, and Gangadhar, on the other hand, will be working on a project for IIT Roorkee and the Social Studies Foundation. In the two-month internship, the students will develop a website for SSF to aggregate job and scholarship opportunities for marginalised communities.

Another first-year student, Mehak Jain, bagged an internship worth ₹1.25 lakh via Google Summer of Code (GSoC). Mehak competed against 1,220 contributors from across 73 countries and emerged victorious. GSoC is a global programme by Google for student developers in open-source software development.

These student achievements are a testament to NST’s focus on industry readiness and empowering students with an industry-relevant curriculum. With a comprehensive approach of holistically grooming students from day one, NST ensures students are equipped with the right skill sets to become future tech leaders. The NST course is designed to empower individuals to think critically, solve complex problems and thrive in a fast-paced, tech-first environment, ensuring success in the market. Learning and implementing skills in the first year itself will help students master them over the next few years and enter the job market as tech leaders.

As a result, these students have every now and then outperformed peers from some of India’s most prestigious colleges.

Earlier, first-semester students from NST qualified for the ICPC (International Collegiate Programming Contest) regionals with an impressive rank of 114. This competition is also touted as the world's most sought-after student coding competition.

“Each year, India produces around 1.5 million engineers with a very low employability rate. At Newton School of Technology, we want to take India’s tech abilities one step higher by nurturing the future tech leaders,” said Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder of Newton School.

“AT NST, we focus on industry-relevant real-time skills from day one and help students use engineering applications in their day-to-day lives, resulting in creativity, innovation and knowledge exchange. With a conducive learning environment on campus, we are focused on building a dynamic tech landscape for students, offering a plethora of opportunities for growth and development,” Maheshwari added.

“The impact NST has created in my early college days is a testament to their unique curriculum and unmated guidance. That was one of the key reasons I could bag an internship opportunity early on in my college life. NST’s approach to education gives all students an opportunity to excel in the industry with extended support from experts and personalised mentorship,” said Priyanshu Jangra, one of the students who bagged an internship with Mudrex.

With a diverse student body, the NST campus is rich in perspectives, abilities, and ethnicities, which offers students many opportunities to explore newer avenues and learn holistically.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not, in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.