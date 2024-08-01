OLA Electric IPO: Dates, Prices and How to Apply

OLA Electric presents a significant investment opportunity with its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Scheduled to open on August 2, 2024, this IPO offers a chance to participate in OLA Electric's growth journey. This blog provides an overview of the IPO, including key dates, share details and the company's objectives for raising funds. OLA Electric IPO

About OLA Electric

OLA Electric was established in 2017. It is an Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company produces electric vehicles and key components—battery packs, motors and vehicle frames—at its advanced Ola Futurefactory.

Since August 2021, OLA Electric has launched seven products and announced four more, including its first model, the Ola S1 Pro, delivered in December 2021. By October 31, 2023, the company had established a robust distribution network in India. Their network included 870 experience centres (showrooms) and 431 service centres.

In FY 2023, OLA Electric significantly contributed to India's 2W exports, with about 75% directed to LATAM, Africa and Southeast Asia. As of March 31, 2024, the company employed 959 individuals, focusing on research, product development and vehicle design.

OLA Electric IPO Details

Here are the key details of the IPO:

IPO Schedule (Expected):

Event Date IPO Open Date August 2, 2024 IPO Close Date August 6, 2024 Basis of Allotment August 7, 2024 Initiation of Refunds August 8, 2024 Credit of Shares to Demat August 8, 2024 Listing Date August 9, 2024 Cut-off Time for UPI Mandate Confirmation 5 PM on August 6, 2024

Share Details:

Parameter Details Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹72 to ₹76 per share Lot Size 195 shares Total Issue Size 808,626,207 shares ( ₹6,145.56 Cr) Fresh Issue 723,684,210 shares ( ₹5,500.00 Cr) Offer for Sale 84,941,997 shares ( ₹645.56 Cr) Employee Discount ₹7 per share Issue Type Book Built Issue IPO Listing At NSE, BSE Share Holding Pre-Issue 3,687,072,258 shares Share Holding Post-Issue 4,410,756,468 shares

Reservation for Investors:

Investor Category Shares Offered QIB Not less than 75% of the Net Issue Retail Not more than 10% of the Net Issue NII (HNI) Not more than 15% of the Net Issue

Lot Size:

Application Lots Shares Amount Retail (Min) 1 195 ₹14,820 Retail (Max) 13 2,535 ₹192,660 S-HNI (Min) 14 2,730 ₹207,480 S-HNI (Max) 67 13,065 ₹992,940 B-HNI (Min) 68 13,260 ₹1,007,760

Objectives of the IPO

The OLA Electric IPO aims to utilise the net proceeds for several key objectives:

Capacity Expansion: Funding for increasing the capacity of its subsidiary OCT's cell manufacturing plant from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh as part of Phase 2 of its expansion plan. Debt Repayment: Partial or full repayment of the debt incurred by its subsidiary, OET. Research and Development: Investment in research and product development to enhance technological capabilities and product offerings. Organic Growth: Support for initiatives aimed at expanding the company's growth organically. Corporate Purposes: Allocation of funds for general corporate needs.

Financial Performance of OLA Electric

For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Ola Electric's revenue surged by 88.42%, reaching ₹5,243.27 crore compared to ₹2,782.70 crore in the previous year. Here is an overview of the financial metric of OLA Electric:

Financial Metrics 31 Mar 2024 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Revenue 5,243.27 2,782.70 456.26 106.08 Profit After Tax -1,584.40 -1,472.08 -784.15 -199.23 Total Assets 7,735.41 5,573.17 5,395.86 2,112.64 Net Worth 2,019.34 2,356.44 3,661.45 1,970.62 Reserves and Surplus -2,882.54 -1,380.03 -68.83 1,999.30 Total Borrowing 2,389.21 1,645.75 750.41 38.87

Note: The amount mentioned in the table is in ₹ Crore.

How to Invest in OLA Electric IPO with HDFC Sky?

With HDFC Sky, investing in IPOs is simple and secure with our One-Click IPO feature:

Open an HDFC Sky Account Browse upcoming IPOs on our platform such the OLA Electric IPO. Invest with One-Click by selecting the OLA Electric IPO and using your UPI ID to invest.

Apply for OLA Electric IPO with HDFC Sky

As OLA Electric seeks to expand its business operations, this IPO could be a strategic addition to your investment portfolio. To participate in the OLA Electric IPO, consider using HDFC Sky. Our platform offers a seamless and efficient way to apply for IPOs with its One-Click IPO feature.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.