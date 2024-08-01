OLA Electric IPO: Dates, Prices and How to Apply
OLA Electric presents a significant investment opportunity with its Initial Public Offering (IPO). Scheduled to open on August 2, 2024, this IPO offers a chance to participate in OLA Electric's growth journey. This blog provides an overview of the IPO, including key dates, share details and the company's objectives for raising funds.
About OLA Electric
OLA Electric was established in 2017. It is an Indian electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. The company produces electric vehicles and key components—battery packs, motors and vehicle frames—at its advanced Ola Futurefactory.
Since August 2021, OLA Electric has launched seven products and announced four more, including its first model, the Ola S1 Pro, delivered in December 2021. By October 31, 2023, the company had established a robust distribution network in India. Their network included 870 experience centres (showrooms) and 431 service centres.
In FY 2023, OLA Electric significantly contributed to India's 2W exports, with about 75% directed to LATAM, Africa and Southeast Asia. As of March 31, 2024, the company employed 959 individuals, focusing on research, product development and vehicle design.
OLA Electric IPO Details
Here are the key details of the IPO:
IPO Schedule (Expected):
Event
Date
IPO Open Date
August 2, 2024
IPO Close Date
August 6, 2024
Basis of Allotment
August 7, 2024
Initiation of Refunds
August 8, 2024
Credit of Shares to Demat
August 8, 2024
Listing Date
August 9, 2024
Cut-off Time for UPI Mandate Confirmation
5 PM on August 6, 2024
Share Details:
Parameter
Details
Face Value
₹10 per share
Price Band
₹72 to ₹76 per share
Lot Size
195 shares
Total Issue Size
808,626,207 shares ( ₹6,145.56 Cr)
Fresh Issue
723,684,210 shares ( ₹5,500.00 Cr)
Offer for Sale
84,941,997 shares ( ₹645.56 Cr)
Employee Discount
₹7 per share
Issue Type
Book Built Issue IPO
Listing At
NSE, BSE
Share Holding Pre-Issue
3,687,072,258 shares
Share Holding Post-Issue
4,410,756,468 shares
Reservation for Investors:
Investor Category
Shares Offered
QIB
|Not less than 75% of the Net Issue
Retail
|Not more than 10% of the Net Issue
NII (HNI)
|Not more than 15% of the Net Issue
Lot Size:
Application
Lots
Shares
Amount
Retail (Min)
1
195
₹14,820
Retail (Max)
13
2,535
₹192,660
S-HNI (Min)
14
2,730
₹207,480
S-HNI (Max)
67
13,065
₹992,940
B-HNI (Min)
68
13,260
₹1,007,760
Objectives of the IPO
The OLA Electric IPO aims to utilise the net proceeds for several key objectives:
- Capacity Expansion: Funding for increasing the capacity of its subsidiary OCT's cell manufacturing plant from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh as part of Phase 2 of its expansion plan.
- Debt Repayment: Partial or full repayment of the debt incurred by its subsidiary, OET.
- Research and Development: Investment in research and product development to enhance technological capabilities and product offerings.
- Organic Growth: Support for initiatives aimed at expanding the company's growth organically.
- Corporate Purposes: Allocation of funds for general corporate needs.
Financial Performance of OLA Electric
For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, Ola Electric's revenue surged by 88.42%, reaching ₹5,243.27 crore compared to ₹2,782.70 crore in the previous year. Here is an overview of the financial metric of OLA Electric:
Financial Metrics
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
31 Mar 2022
31 Mar 2021
|Revenue
5,243.27
2,782.70
456.26
106.08
|Profit After Tax
-1,584.40
-1,472.08
-784.15
-199.23
|Total Assets
7,735.41
5,573.17
5,395.86
2,112.64
|Net Worth
2,019.34
2,356.44
3,661.45
1,970.62
|Reserves and Surplus
-2,882.54
-1,380.03
-68.83
1,999.30
|Total Borrowing
2,389.21
1,645.75
750.41
38.87
Note: The amount mentioned in the table is in ₹ Crore.
How to Invest in OLA Electric IPO with HDFC Sky?
With HDFC Sky, investing in IPOs is simple and secure with our One-Click IPO feature:
- Open an HDFC Sky Account
- Browse upcoming IPOs on our platform such the OLA Electric IPO.
- Invest with One-Click by selecting the OLA Electric IPO and using your UPI ID to invest.
