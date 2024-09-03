Open your Free Demat Account in 3 Simple Steps with Bajaj Broking

If you are a newcomer to the stock market, it is critical that you understand the basics of trading and investing. Demat accounts, trading accounts, and what strategy to execute are all pressing questions that you are likely to have on your mind. Guide to Open a Free Demat Account with Bajaj Broking

Read our simple guide to find the answers to these common queries, and to see how you can open your Demat Account in just three simple steps with Bajaj Broking.

What is a Demat Account?

A Demat Account, short for dematerialized account, is where your shares and securities are held in digital form. Dematerialization is the process of converting physical share certificates into an electronic format, making them easier to manage and trade. With a Demat account, you can securely store your investments without the need for physical certificates.

How to Open a Demat Account?

Here is how you can open a Demat account with Bajaj Broking in just three easy steps:

Step 1: Complete the online application



Visit the Bajaj Broking website or download the Bajaj Broking Trading App. Complete the online Demat account opening form with your identity, address, and contact details. Keep your PAN, Aadhaar, and bank statement ready for verification.

Step 2: Submit a few simple documents

After filling out the application form, you will need to upload the following documents along with the application:

PAN Card

Aadhaar Card

Bank Proof (Cancelled cheque / Passbook / 6-month Bank statement)

A Photograph (selfie)

Step 3: Complete In-Person Verification (IPV)

After submitting your documents, the one of the final steps is to complete the In-Person Verification (IPV). Bajaj Broking simplifies this process by offering a video IPV, where you can verify your identity remotely. After successfully completing the IPV, you will need to sign your application to finalize the process. Once your signed application is submitted and verified, your Demat account will be activated. You will receive your Login ID via SMS and email to confirm the activation.

Conclusion

Now that you know the process of creating a Demat account is straightforward and simple to navigate, it is clear that having a Demat account comes with several benefits. It is often recommended that new users who are getting into trading and creating a trading account with a brokerage firm should also get a Demat account for themselves.

