OPPO India leads the way for exceptional after-sales support for its smartphones

Your mobile phone is much more than just a device for communication. It is a trusted companion rolled into a compact device that can fit into your pocket. What happens when something goes wrong with the phone – you expect your favourite brand to make things right and fix the issue. The true value of a smartphone brand comes out in its after-sales service. In a recent survey carried out by Counterpoint Research in August 2024, OPPO India came out with flying colours as it bagged the top spot for after-sales service.

Customer-centricity is at the core of everything that OPPO India does and that is why OPPO India earned the Number 1 position in customer satisfaction for after-sales with 62 % of customers rating the in-store after-sales service as ‘very satisfactory’. The survey was conducted across 13 Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities among OPPO India customers and four other leading smartphone brands. OPPO India emerged as a front-runner with ‘very satisfied’ customers in key areas of repair quality, costs, speed of resolution, transparency, staff expertise, and multilingual communication.

OPPO India’s after-sales service aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Right to Repair’ framework.

Counterpoint Research Survey Results

Interestingly, the Counterpoint Research survey was conducted amongst over 2,000 customers using India’s leading smartphone brands to measure their after-sale service experiences. The survey results were generated under different heads – OPPO India ranked first in transparency with 78 % with repairs being performed in their presence. In terms of the time taken to resolve the issue, OPPO India leads in resolving issues for 35 % of its customers within an hour.

Quality of repairs is another area of concern and about 57 % of OPPO India customers reported high satisfaction with the quality of repair when they gave in their phones at OPPO service centres located across the country. The cost of repairs sometimes compels people to use local vendors who may end up damaging the components further. About half the customers (51 %) were very satisfied with the cost of getting their smartphones fixed by OPPO India service centres. The location of service centres was also rated high as 51 % of respondents said they were very satisfied with the OPPO India service centre locations.

As one of India’s most popular brands, OPPO India offers strong multilingual support as about 48 % of OPPO India customers reported that they have interacted with service representatives in languages other than English and Hindi. The staff were found to have knowledge of the issues – 56 % of respondents felt that staff was knowledgeable about the issue they were raising.

OPPO India’s Customer-First Approach

OPPO India’s after-sales service focuses on a customer-first approach to elevate the service experience through its new-generation service centres. Today, the brand runs more than 560 exclusive service centres in over 500 cities across 25000+ pin codes. This extensive after-sales support is complemented by a digitally-led Self-Help Assistant that is aligned with the Government of India’s ‘Right to Repair’ framework. This first-of-a-kind initiative covers all OPPO India handsets launched within the last five years, including the A series, F series, K series, Reno series, and Find Series.

In 2022, OPPO India introduced new generation 3.0 service centres which are focused on driving a transparent after-sales service experience. These centres mark a major step forward towards improving transparency in repairs as the customers visiting these service centres can witness product demonstrations and face-to-face repairs.

OPPO India is leading the way for exceptional after-sales support by innovating its after-sales services and helping customers get the most value out of their OPPO devices.

