OPPO K12x 5G is all set to make its mark with Segment-leading durability on July 29th

Life is an adventure and your smartphone is your constant companion – it accompanies you for that early-morning workout, that late-night brainstorming session, and everything in between. An ideal smartphone should be ready to tackle whatever adventure comes your way—introducing the new OPPO K12x 5G, designed to be an extension of you so that you are free to live unstoppably! OPPO India is all set to launch the brand-new OPPO K12x 5G on July 29, 12 noon and we cannot contain our excitement. Let's take a brief look at the awe-worthy features that the product has in store for all of us. OPPO K12x 5G: Launching on July 29th

Unparalleled Durability

The OPPO K12x 5G boasts segment-leading durability that has been tested against stringent military standards. So, you no longer need to worry about accidental drops or bumps. The smartphone also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance to keep you ready to face any kind of situation. With this, you can easily go for a run at the beach, or get caught in a downpour without worrying about your phone getting damaged! The smartphone is encased in a 360-degree Damage-Proof Armour Body and the internal components are designed in a drop-resistant material that cushions them for shock absorption. The durability features on board this device are some of the best in the price segment and one of the top reasons why one can Wishlist the device.

Shock Proof Device

The OPPO K12x 5G has been designed to be your unstoppable partner whether in hail or storm, literally. Every handset that comes out of the OPPO factory has undergone rigorous testing in the harshest of environments and conditions, be it extreme heat, or moisture, for shock resistance. This earns it the military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification. The splash-resistant IP54-rated K12x 5G’s Segment-first Splash Touch technology with Splash Touch algorithms ensures that its screen will continue to work even when used with wet hands.

The other area of concern is the display, which is usually the first part to get damaged. The OPPO K12x 5G has a display protected by twice-reinforced Panda Glass which makes it resistant to cracks even if the phone slips from your hand.

OPPO K12x 5G: Anti-Drop Shield Case

The device also comes with a high-value Exclusive high-value Anti-Drop Shield Case available in the box for corner cushioning and a reinforced back for added protection in the event of a drop.

Stunning Design

OPPO K12x 5G features a sleek and lightweight design

Your everyday companion must fare well on looks as well and the OPPO K12x 5G won’t disappoint. It sports a sleek and lightweight design – the frame measures just 7.68 mm and weighs just around 186 grams making it easy to carry around in the pocket. The matte finish around its frame ensures a smooth and comfortable grip. It looks premium too – OPPO has designed this model with a circular camera design at the back, along with the prominent Cosmic Flashlight, which augments its good looks. It is available in two exciting colors, a Breeze Blue and a Midnight Violet – senses.

Ultra-Fast Charging

OPPO K12x 5G: Fast Charging Anytime and Anywhere

Another great aspect to look forward to is that the device supports 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash charging in the price segment and this is the only device that provides a charger in the box.

The OPPO K12x 5G works everywhere, thanks to OPPO’s proprietary AI Linkboost technology which ensures stable signal strength and a faster network recovery time in low network areas such as elevators, basements, and crowded spaces like concerts and sports matches. This smartphone is powered by a massive 5,100 mAh Hyper-Energy battery that keeps it going through a whole day without having to charge it in the middle.

Immersive Display

OPPO K12x 5G: Enjoy a Clear-Cluster Display

The smartphone has a large 6.67-inch HD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Another amazing feature of the display is that you can view the content even under direct sunlight without any need to adjust the brightness as the display has been designed with 1000 nits of peak brightness. The handset’s L1 Widevine certificationsensure that you can stream your favorite shows from OTT platforms in HD format without any compromise on quality. For content creators, it also features a Dual View Video feature which lets you record videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously to create more engaging and personalized vlogs. Overall a great display experience to watch out for.

Live Unstoppable Now!

With segment-leading durability, military grade certified 360-degree Damage-proof Armour Body, and stunning design the OPPOK12x 5G is slated to be a worthy contender in its price segment. This release is not worth missing as OPPO K12x 5G is poised to revolutionize the design and durability game in the price segment.

What are you waiting for? Watch out for the launch of this amazing smartphone!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio