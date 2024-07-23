OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G backed by GenAI features, becomes an essential everyday assistant

Brand Stories/ HT Brand Studio The quest for the ultimate smartphone camera is shifting gears. Gone are the days when picture quality could be judged by the megapixels or number of cameras in the hardware. Today, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras are turning each one of us into master photographers with the number of ‘smart’ things we can do to every frame. And, herein lies the future of mobile photography. OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: The ultimate AI Smartphone

The brand-new OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G promises to capture extraordinary portraits with facial recognition algorithms that can detect and enhance facial features in real time to improve complexions and reduce blemishes. You can shoot portraits, remove unwanted people or objects from the background, and even transform the pics into fun stickers and emojis! GenAI features will unlock creativity in ways you never even knew existed when you bring home your latest AI companion, the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G! Read on to know what you can expect from this brand new offering from OPPO, which is the most sturdiest phone in the Reno Series.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G with Latest GenAI features

AI-Powered Camera System

If you are a careful observer of the world who likes to capture precious moments as they happen, the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is just the smart phone for you! This model is a huge leap forward in smartphone camera evolution as it brings the power of Generative AI to the smartphone camera you carry with you in your pocket. It comes with a camera system comprised of a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor main camera with OIS, a 8MP Sony Ultra-Wide camera with IMX355 sensor for vivid photographs even in low-light, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 telephoto portrait camera, and a 50MP Front Camera with AI Portrait Retouching for selfies, which supports both autofocus and Portrait Mode.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: AI Eraser 2.0 & AI Best Face to make your moments better

None of us want to see unwanted people or objects in the background in special photos, right? The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G has set that right with AI Eraser 2.0, which removes unwanted objects from photos to get the perfect setting that you are looking for. Another major photo spoiler is closed eyes, which OPPO’s all-new AI Best Face feature solved by detecting closed eye expressions in group photos and fixing them using AIGC. We also had some fun with the Generative AI-powered AI Studio feature to convert a photo into a digital avatar and set it as our display photo. The response we got on social media was overwhelming! You can even invite friends to join a group AI photo using an HTML5 link, even those who don’t have a new OPPO smartphone.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Photos generated by AI Studio

All of these come together to bring professional-quality photos with the simple tap of a button, which is further accentuated with AI. The handy Natural Tone feature detected various scenes – including diverse skin tones, buildings around, and ambient lighting – to give the most natural skin tone in an individual selfie or a group photo while AI Clear Face used the Reno12 Pro’s AI processing power to enhance facial details like facial contours, hair, eyebrows, etc for up to 10 people in a photo.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Your Ultimate Smartphone with a Sleek Profile

Sleek and Sturdy Design

Stand out from the crowd with the new OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G in your pocket – it is being called the sturdiest phone in the Reno series so far. OPPO’s mastery of design comes out with this new smartphone which has a sleek profile – it is just 7.4 mm thin and weighs all of 180 grams.

But, don’t let its delicate appearance fool you into believing that it is fragile. It is crafted out of OPPO’s proprietary High-Strength Alloy Framework, which lends it metal-like hardness and exceptional durability. It is SGS certified with Premium Performance 5-star Multi-Scene protection.

It has a glass back, which looks stunning when you place the phone on a table face down. This back is adorned with a captivating metallic ribbon that runs horizontally, giving it a look of luxury – we found this very appealing. You can choose from two captivating colours – a Sunset Gold and a Space Brown, both of which offer a classic two-tone matte-gloss design.

The smartphone is monsoon-ready as it excels in dust and water resistance with its IP65 rating. In addition, all critical components across the phone, including openings, speakers, the USB-C port, and the SIM card tray, have been reinforced to make the phone even more waterproof. It also comes with Splash Touch, so we can tap and swipe the screen to send text messages even with wet hands.

Your OPPO smartphone cares for your health with features like Bedtime Mode, which we tried at night. The smartphone intelligently adjusts the screen’s colour and temperature throughout the day to minimise the impact on the body’s natural melatonin levels to offer better sleep. We actually found that to be very effective!

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: AI Toolbox with AI Speak & AI Writer

ColorOS 14.1 with Intuitive AI Features

With ColorOS 14.1 based on Android 14, we could tune this amazing smartphone to do whatever we needed it to at that moment. It comes with a brand-new AI Toolbox which sits in the sidebar and is able to recognise what you are doing on the phone and recommends AI features accordingly.

So, when we opened our social media account to write a comment, AI Writer popped up from the sidebar with some creative suggestions on how we could work out the post. And, with AI Speak and AI Summary, we were able to get a quick gist of the news article we were reading so we could get its essence within a matter of minutes. Using AI Recording Summary, we were quickly able to turn our meetings into notes. These were shared with our team using File Dock, which allows us to save images, text, or files for drag and drop access across different apps. Plus, it comes with three years of OS updates and four years of security protection for complete peace of mind.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G: Carry it however you like

Quad Curved Infinite View Display

The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is the perfect smartphone for those who spend hours glued to their devices as they use them for work and entertainment. It comes with a 6.7” Quad Curved Infinite View Screen with a 120 Hz AMOLED display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 60/ 90/ 120 Hz. The infinite views with FHD+ Resolution give you more room to do your favourite things with expanded visuals while Ultra Volume Mode offers a truly cinematographic viewing experience.

And, for those who are prone to dropping their smartphones and are scared of scratches and bumps, the OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G is shielded by a Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, offering ultra-flagship level resistance against impacts, drops, bending, and scratches. It also has the toughest screen in the Reno series history, so you don’t have to worry about it getting cracked.

OPPO Reno12 Pro series

Ultimate Performance with Power Saving

OPPO phones are technologically advanced with evolved product hardware, chipsets, and advanced algorithms, which are all seamlessly synced with ColorOS. The new OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G takes this legacy forward with a super-fast processor that also has power-saving capabilities. It is the first smartphone to feature the new custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno mobile platform with the cutting-edge 4nm process.

The SoC is co-designed by OPPO and MediaTek for the ultimate balance of power efficiency. So, its USP is that it uses less power while doing lots of things at once. We tried keeping multiple apps open for a long time and it worked wonders, thanks to OPPO’s exclusive RAM-Vita technology, which enhances RAM utilisation to accelerate app launch speeds and switches. We could have 72 apps working at the same time, without any kind of lag. The RAM-Vita technology enhances RAM utilisation and you can use RAM Expansion to convert it up to 12GB so that you can save more to do more.

Furthermore, the Reno12 Pro features AI LinkBoost, an advanced proprietary communication technology with 360° Surround Antennas. To ensure robust and reliable performance, this feature can intelligently recognize network conditions and seamlessly switch connections. This amazing smartphone comes with a High Network Performance certification from TÜV Rheinland.

It's also great for calls, even in noisy places using AI Clear Voice or in places when there’s no network using BeaconLink. This innovative feature enables device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth at a distance of up to 30 metres, even in completely disconnected environments.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G with Long lasting 5000mAh Battery

5,000mAh Battery with Flash Charge

If you are tired of your phone failing you at the time when you need it the most, this is the best choice. The OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G features a powerful 5000mAh battery that lasts for over a day of use. It has the highest energy density on a Reno Series phone, providing extended battery life and over four years of optical battery condition without increasing the physical size of the battery. This has been made possible by targeted optimizations made by OPPO to the anode and cathode structure of the battery. In flash-charge mode, you can charge it fully from 1 per cent to 100 per cent in just 46 minutes. This is made possible by OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge feature.

To Sum Up

OPPO Reno12 Pro is an ultimate AI featured power-packed smartphone. With exceptional AI enabled camera features like AI Eraser, AI Best Face, AI Clear Face and AI Studio you can do wonders to your photos. The AI features like AI Writer, AI Speak and AI Summary, AI Recoding Summary you can enhance your productivity and creativity to the next level. Not to forget, the phone boasts a sleek and sturdy device with premium look. It packs a powerful processor and superfast charging making it the best AI smartphone and an ultimate everyday AI companion you must own.

OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G

Pricing, Availability

The OPPO Reno12 Pro is priced at INR36,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant, while 12GB/512GB configuration is priced at INR 40,999. The OPPO Reno12 Pro is already up on sale through Flipkart, mainline retail outlets and OPPO e-Store. Check out all the amazing offers on the OPPO Reno12 Pro

