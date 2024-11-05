OxygenOS 15: One of the lightest, fastest, and most user-friendly operating systems designed by OnePlus

OnePlus continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology with its brand-new OxygenOS 15. This latest iteration introduces advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities that streamline tasks and enhance productivity, offering a more intelligent and intuitive user experience. By building on the core principles of the fast and smooth experience that OnePlus smartphones promise to deliver, OxygenOS 15 delivers seamless performance and fluid interactions, ensuring a truly enjoyable user journey. Read on to know the top five reasons why OxygenOS 15 is all set to redefine your OnePlus fast and smooth experience. Introducing OxygenOS 15 designed by OnePlus

Enhanced AI capabilities

The all-new OxygenOS 15 takes the capabilities of AI to the next level, offering you newer ways of showcasing your creativity and increasing your efficiency. The new upgrade makes the entire experience of using your smartphone totally seamless and intuitive, whether you are searching for a specific file on your OnePlus smartphone or editing photos to make them social media-ready. You can literally transform low-resolution or cropped images into stunning 4K visuals using the AI Detail Boost feature, or use AI Unblur to convert blurry, hazy images into perfect keepsakes. Another amazing feature that can transform the way you take photos is AI Reflection Eraser. OxygenOS 15 leverages the power of AI to intelligently detect and remove both strong and subtle reflections, restoring the natural beauty of your photos. With Intelligent Search, you can search for files across Settings, Files, or Notes – your query will be interpreted to bring out the most relevant results. Say goodbye to painful search sessions!

Get smart replies, instantly

What do you do if you are tongue-tied in the middle of an e-conversation over chat? OxygenOS’s latest generation comes with AI Reply, a new and powerful tool within the AI Toolbox, which will change the way you chat with your friends, family, and colleagues forever. This feature intelligently uses the power of AI to analyse your conversations and suggests relevant replies at times when you are stuck. When you are using messaging apps, AI Reply automatically comes in the sidebar when you are chatting, so you can get quick and contextually appropriate responses on a real-time basis.

Parallel Processing

Multitasking is a complete breeze with OxygenOS 15, which comes with an industry-first innovation – Parallel Processing. This allows your OnePlus smartphone to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and with ease. So, you can work on different apps – watch your favourite series as you pause to reply to an important email, and even pause both to take a call in the middle. Parallel Processing allows for smoother transitions between the apps even at times when you are rapidly switching between dozens of them, or opening and closing them in quick succession. With OxygenOS 15, you will experience a seamless and lag-free performance. The system intelligently adjusts animations based on your input, providing a satisfying and intuitive user experience. A gentle swipe can smoothly return an app to its original position, while a forceful swipe triggers a more dramatic exit animation.

An AI note assistant at your fingertips

Looking for a note-taking assistant to help record lengthy meetings and offer you a summary of the day’s proceedings in a jiffy? OxygenOS 15 promises to give your productivity a boost with the AI Notes feature, which helps you organise your notes, highlight important points, and make them simpler to read and comprehend. You can also use this feature to convert your notes into shareable content by expanding or reducing the content, adjusting its formality, and polishing the quality of the content by checking for grammatical bloopers, and the like.

Improved user experience

A very important aspect of smartphone usage designs is that it makes your everyday more dynamic and enjoyable as you go about doing your tasks on your smartphone. The fluid and intuitive interface of OxygenOS 15 makes your phone an absolute pleasure to use. For example, you can easily navigate through menus and settings, and quickly access your favourite apps. OnePlus has introduced a series of design enhancements in the new OxygenOS 15, all of which are aimed at elevating your overall user experience. This includes a stunning array of exquisitely redesigned icons and a new Shelf Cards update, wherein you can enjoy a fresh half-tone colour scheme that looks visually more appealing and offers a higher degree of personalisation. The new OS also refines the Gaussian blur effect in the Control and Notification Centres by applying real-time colour mixing based on the background wallpaper, resulting in a more seamless and visually cohesive interface. The ‘Share with iPhone' feature allows for seamless sharing of files between OnePlus and Apple devices. With the new OnePlus OneTake feature, you can enjoy a smooth visual transition from Always-On Display (AOD) to the lock screen and then to the main screen, offering a coherent and intuitive user experience. You can add ‘Depth” to the image that you want to put as the wallpaper. This will make the subject stand out, further enhancing its visual appeal.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.