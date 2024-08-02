Athlete Jyothi Yarraji’s life story is a true testament to the power of human potential. This young girl has risen from humble beginnings to shine as a star at the ongoing biggest sporting carnival of the world. Born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the 24-year-old is the best hurdler India has seen so far. Her life journey is an inspiration for millions – her early life was marked with challenges, but her unwavering determination steered her on the road to athletic success as she shone through every hurdle that life threw her way. Yarraji shines in all facets of her life, something that Parachute Advansed Jasmine as a brand has advocated with #ShineBejhijak (shine without hesitation). And that’s why Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil brand has decided to associate with her. Go Jyothi Yarraji and #ShineBhejhijak!

Overcoming Early Challenges

Yarraji was born on August 28, 1999, into a family with limited means. Her first role model – her mother Kumari – had a lasting impression on her early life as she worked her way out of poverty as a domestic help and cleaner at a hospital in Visakhapatnam. Her father, Suryanarayana, worked as a private security guard.

Her parents, wanting a better future for her, enrolled her at Vizag’s Port High School Krishna. It was here that her physical education teacher recognised her talent and potential as a hurdler. After winning her first inter-district meet, she continued to excel in junior and senior national competitions, eventually moving to the Hyderabad SAI Centre to train under Olympian and Dronacharya awardee, coach N Ramesh.

Shining Through Adversity

After two years of rigorous training at the Hyderabad SAI Centre, Yarraji was thrilled to graduate from the Centre for Excellence at Guntur. However, the abrupt closure of the centre marked her first major setback. In 2019, she moved to the Odisha Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre in Bhubaneswar to train with British coach James Hillier. Under his guidance, she won gold at the All-India Inter-University athletics meet in January 2020 with a timing of 13.03 seconds.

Shining Off the 100 m track

Off the track, Yarraji enjoys painting, a hobby that brings her peace and balance amidst her demanding training schedules. Her multifaceted personality makes her an inspirational figure for young women across India. This creative pursuit highlights her ability to find joy and tranquility, even in the midst of intense preparation and competition

