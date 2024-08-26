Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria Explained

Getting a personal loan in India can be a bit difficult. There are many guidelines and requirements to understand. However, the availability of many reliable personal loan apps and online platforms has made this process easy and efficient. This article will focus on explaining, what are the criteria you need to meet to apply for a personal loan. Additionally, we will understand what factors affect personal loan eligibility. Things to Remember while Applying for Personal Loan

What are Personal Loan Eligibility Criteria?

Personal loans are a popular way to borrow cash for numerous needs. Many lenders offer a personal loan. However, they want assurance that you can pay the amount back to them with the interest amount. That's where eligibility criteria come in.

Eligibility criteria are the regulations lenders use to decide if they should give you the loan. These regulations help them to understand whether you're likely to pay off the loan on time. Understanding these criteria permits you to find out if your loan application can get approved. It also can assist in taking measures to improve your chances of getting approval.

Some common personal loan eligibility criteria in India include the following.

Income: You usually need to earn at least ₹15,000 per month.

Job: Most lenders prefer borrowers to have worked for 1-2 years.

Age: Typically between 18-60 years old.

Credit score: Aim for 700+.

Debts: Your loan payments shouldn't be more than half your income.

Documents: You'll need ID, address proof, and salary slips.

Government workers often have an easier time getting approved. Remember, each financial institution has its own rules. It's essential to check with a few lenders before you apply.

Factors Affecting Personal Loan Eligibility

Let's understand some common factors that affect personal loan eligibility in India.

1. Income and Employment

Your earnings are one of the essential things lenders look at. They want to check whether you have sufficient income to repay the loan. For maximum lenders, you need to earn at least ₹15,000 per month if you're salaried. Self-employed usually need to have an annual income of ₹2 lakhs or greater.

Lenders are additionally concerned about how stable your job or business is. For salaried people, they need to typically meet the criteria of working for at least a year. Some lenders may ask for a longer working period. If you're self-employed, most lenders need to see that your business is performing well for a minimum of three years.

The type of job you have is also important. Government employees are considered as very stable. So, they usually have an easier chance of getting accepted. People working for huge, well-known businesses are also trusted by many lenders. If you're self-employed, being a professional like a physician or lawyer can boost your eligibility.

2. Credit Score

Your credit score gives the idea to lenders that how well you manage your money. In India, it's a number between 300 and 900. The higher your score, the better the chance of becoming eligible for a personal loan. Most lenders want a score of at least 700. A good credit score indicates you've been responsible while handling loans and credit cards.

If you have an excessive credit score, you may get better interest rates. Some lenders have special offers for people with extremely good credit. If your score is low, you might still be capable of getting a loan. However, it can be with higher interest rates.

Some personal loan apps in India offer tools like a personal loan eligibility calculator, to understand your eligibility and what you need to improve.

1. Age

Most lenders provide personal loans to people between 18 and 65 years old. This is due to the fact they need debtors who can legally sign contracts and pay off the loan amount before retirement.

2. Repayment Capacity

Lenders need to make sure you have enough money for the loan repayments. They look at how much of your income is used to pay off debts. This includes such things as credit card bills and other loan payments.

Conclusion

Understanding personal loan eligibility need not be complicated. By focusing on your income factor, credit score rating, and basic financial health, you could enhance your possibilities of getting eligible for a loan. Remember, each lender has its regulations so it is essential to do thorough research. With the proper understanding, you can find a personal loan that suits your desires and budget.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.