Pinnacle Life Science, a Subsidiary of Aarti Drugs Ltd, Enters the US Market with FDA Approval

Mumbai, India, August 2nd: Pinnacle Life Science, a Subsidiary of Aarti Drugs Ltd, achieved a significant milestone on July 29, 2024. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved its oncology facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, India. The approval comes after a thorough audit in April, marking Pinnacle's first step into the US market, expanding its global presence in the pharmaceutical industry. FDA Approval for Pinnacle's Oncology Facility at Baddi Sets Stage for the US Market Entry

Leading oncology hubs in the countries are focusing more on the growth and development of products, quality R&D, and the highest standards of ethics and values, with cooperation among competitors. With cancer cases approximately touching nearly 1.57 billion by 2025, this comes at a much-awaited time for Pinnacle LifeScience.

Pinnacle’s Baddi facility, which focuses on producing Oral Solid Dosage forms such as tablets and capsules, is a major pillar in developing oncology treatments. With this FDA approval, Pinnacle Life Science meets its commitment to ensure the high standards of quality and compliance required for the US market, reaffirming its dedication to provide top-notch pharmaceutical products. The facility not only produces oncology drugs but also develops new molecules, offering a comprehensive portfolio including Anti-Cancer, Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Fungal, Cardio-protectants, Vitamins, and Sedatives, as per the global market demand.

"From the very start, we've been committed to putting patients first by focusing on the latest life-saving oncology drugs. I've personally seen one of my close friends battle cancer, so we needed to make sure our medications were not only top-notch but also affordable. We pour our hearts into R&D to bring medicines at a fraction of the cost of originator brands, all to ensure advanced cancer care is accessible to everyone," said Vishwa Savla, the Founder and Managing Director.

Expanding 100 countries with 50+ API modules and 13 state-of-the-art facilities, Aarti Drugs, their parent company, has helped Pinnacle to manufacture 100 Million Oncology OSD Units annually. Pinnacle’s Oncology Facility was started with the vision of quality and cost control. With the recent US FDA approval, the facility is now well-positioned to compete in the global pharmaceutical market, advancing Pinnacle’s prospects as a market leader.

Pinnacle Life Science Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Aarti Drugs Ltd, is an emerging global name in the pharmaceutical industry. Aarti Drugs Ltd. has an annual turnover exceeding Rs. 5000 Cr specialising in bulk APIs and intermediates. This contributes to Pinnacle’s finished formulations and dosages, supported by two state-of-the-art cGMP-compliant manufacturing facilities in India. Spanning a 35-year legacy in healthcare and an annual production capacity of 3 billion tablets and 300 million capsules, the company boasts a comprehensive portfolio of medications for acute and chronic ailments, including specialized areas such as Anti-Diabetic, Anti-Cancer, and Anti-Hypertensive treatments. The company’s global presence is across North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and beyond. The company partners with over 250 clients worldwide, emphasizing collaborative growth through diverse business models such as licensing, co-development, contract manufacturing, and tech transfer.

