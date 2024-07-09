PUMHKA Celebrates its 10th Anniversary Featuring Ustad Zakir Hussainat the Sold Out Hong Kong City Hall

On June 6th, 2024, Padmabhushan Ustad Mushtaq Husain Khan Association (PUMHKA), Hong Kong, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a spellbinding concert; SAMMAAN 2024 at the Hong Kong City Hall. The event featured the legendary Tabla maestro, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain, who enthralled a sold-out audience of 1,500 people with his virtuosic performance. The likes of the honorable Consul Generals of The Consulate General of India (Hong Kong) and The Consulate General of India (Guangzhou) were in attendance to witness the monumental event. PUMHKA Celebrates its 10th Anniversary Featuring Ustad Zakir Hussain at the Sold Out Hong Kong City Hall.

The evening commenced with an enthralling Indian classical vocal recital by Ustad Ghulam Siraj Niazi, who is the Chairman of PUMHKA and grandson of Padma Bhushan late Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan, accompanied by his son, Mehdi Hasan Niazi, the Program Director of PUMHKA, on vocal support. Their unmatched and soulful rendition of Raag Bihag mesmerized the audience in attendance. The impeccable father-son duo’s on-stage jugalbandi truly set the tone for the highly anticipated main act.

As the stage lights dimmed, the audience erupted in anticipation, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain. When he finally took the stage, the energy in the hall was palpable. Ustad Zakir Hussain, a 5-time GRAMMY Award winner, is renowned for his unparalleled command of the Tabla and his ability to weave intricate rhythmic patterns that captivate audiences worldwide.

Accompanied by the Sarangi stalwart, Ustad Sabir Khan, son of the legendary Padma Bhushan late Ustad Sultan Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain embarked on a musical journey that left the audience spellbound. His Tabla solo was a mesmerizing display of technical prowess, creative improvisation, and emotional depth. Throughout the performance, Ustad Zakir Hussain seamlessly navigated through complex rhythmic structures, showcasing his mastery of the Tabla. His fingers danced across the instrument, eliciting a symphony of percussive sounds that reverberated through the Concert Hall. The audience was transfixed, their eyes fixed on the stage, their hearts beating in sync with the pulsating rhythms. As the performance reached its crescendo, the audience erupted in thunderous applause, their cheers and whistles echoing through the venue. It was a true testament to the enduring legacy of the great, Padma Bhushan late Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan in whom’s memory PUMHKA was established a decade ago and the enduring impact of Indian classical music on the global stage.

The 10th anniversary celebration of PUMHKA was a resounding success, showcasing the organization's commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of India and nurturing the legacy laid down by late Ustad Mushtaq Hussain Khan and the illustrious Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. Through events like this, PUMHKA continues to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western musical traditions, introducing new audiences to the captivating world of Indian classical music.

As the curtain fell on the evening's performance, the audience left the Hong Kong City Hall with a renewed appreciation for the power of music to transcend boundaries and unite people from all walks of life. The legacy of PUMHKA and the artistry of Ustad Zakir Hussain will undoubtedly continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come.

