Punch has launched an innovative trading platform designed to simplify and safeguard the trading experience for beginner traders and part-time hustlers. After a successful 12-month beta testing phase involving 18,000 options traders, Punch is now available to the public. Punch introduces Single Screen Trading with built-in Protection: What, how and more

The platform boasts two core features: Protection* and Single Screen Trading, both crafted to address common challenges faced by novice traders.

Single Screen Trading: A fresh take on Mobile Trading Trading on mobile devices, especially for those juggling a day job or trading on the go, can be cumbersome. Punch's Single Screen Trading feature aims to eliminate this difficulty by consolidating all essential trading information onto a single mobile screen. This streamlined approach allows traders to view charts, PnL, positions, orders, indicators, and options price charts all in one place, eliminating the need for multiple screens and apps.

Key Features of Single Screen Trading:

Unified Interface: All critical data is visible on one screen, aiding quick decision-making in the fast-paced world of trading.

All critical data is visible on one screen, aiding quick decision-making in the fast-paced world of trading. Speed: The platform enables order execution in just two taps, making it ideal for trading index options and responding swiftly in volatile markets.

The platform enables order execution in just two taps, making it ideal for trading index options and responding swiftly in volatile markets. Widgets: Essential data points such as PCR, VIX, OI and top contributors are accessible with a single swipe, enhancing the decision-making process.

Protection*: Ensuring Safe Trading Practices Options trading is inherently risky, often leading to significant losses for beginners who lack proper risk management skills. Punch addresses this issue with its Protection* tool, which simplifies risk management and encourages safe trading practices from day one.

Key Benefits of Punch Protection*:

Risk Management: The tool helps traders follow best practices in risk management, capital allocation, and position sizing.

The tool helps traders follow best practices in risk management, capital allocation, and position sizing. Loss Prevention: Innovative design and nudges prevent big losses and overtrading, helping traders stick to their limits and plans.

Innovative design and nudges prevent big losses and overtrading, helping traders stick to their limits and plans. Emotional Control: By adhering to daily and weekly limits, traders can keep emotions in check and trade with confidence.

Getting Started with Punch To start trading with Punch, users can open a demat and trading account by downloading the app from PlayStore or AppStore.

About Punch Punch is a trading platform operated by Market Pulse Securities Pvt Ltd, a SEBI registered broker, and is tailored to help young traders pursue their passion for trading as a side hustle. The platform's innovative design focuses on ease of use and building confidence through built-in safety tools. The Punch team brings eight years of experience from developing the Market Pulse charting app, known for its industry-first innovations.

