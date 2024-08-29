Redefining the value of luxurious living spaces through ROX

A home is more than just a structure made from bricks and mortar. It is a tangible expression of its inhabitants' life journeys and dreams and aspirations. For many people living in big, noisy metropolitan cities, home is also a safe haven that they come back to every evening to escape the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive Officer, L&T – Cloudfiniti on 'Life's True Value'

In a unique series of exclusive conversations titled ‘Life’s True Value’, corporate hotshots explore the actual value of experiences that luxury homes offer through their lenses. The latest episode featured Seema Ambastha, Chief Executive Officer, L&T – Cloudfiniti, who spoke about being a woman leader in a male-dominated industry, how success is measured and what return on experience or ROX means for top corporate leaders like her who invest in luxury homes to live in. The series is shot in one of India’s most luxurious living spaces, 25 South, in Mumbai.

“In leadership roles, stress is productive. It is a part of life – making decisions, managing teams, managing conflicts, being in scrutiny. It can be truly stressful but it’s about how well you can manage it. I think for women, there are more corridors and you really need to really manage both things and do it as efficiently as you can,” she said.

So, how does she manage it? “I do a lot of journaling, and I record a lot of my thoughts, my conflicts, and my ideas while journaling,” she further added.

For senior leaders like Ambastha, the home is a sanctuary where they can relax and be themselves. She, for instance, is an outdoor person, but her job keeps her indoors almost all the time. To find some me-time, she has created a special nook in her home where she can enjoy the outdoors and unwind.

“I love my sun deck – I have a lovely deck. It’s a nice, big space and I have a small makeshift table there, so I can sit and work while I am out and enjoy some beautiful sunlight. I think the best of creativity, managing stress, processing a lot of great ideas, everything comes outdoors. I’m very close to nature. I love my home. That’s what keeps me very, very happy. It’s my favourite place,” she said.

Speaking about the correlation between living spaces and work for both her and her team, she said: “Amenities are an essential part of our lives today. In an urban setup, families are usually made up of a couple of generations with very different needs. An ideal living space must provide for everyone—with a walking space, a viewing space, a good relaxing space, some exercising space, and a playing space for the kids.”

The conversation moved to her work life, and Ambastha felt ROX extends to every part of our lives, whether at home or in the workplace. In today’s competitive world, success is not just measured by financial performance. It is about creating memorable experiences that build customer loyalty, keep employees engaged and spark innovation. That is why ROX has become the yardstick for measuring the success of any investment. For forward-thinking corporate leaders, focusing on ROX is essential for making smart, strategic decisions that resonate with their customers, employees and other stakeholders. She feels that ROX has become an essential factor for every industry, even if it does not have a direct consumer interface.

“In the data centre industry, we measure ROX on heads of service quality, delivery, customer experience and that is what defines the retention of the customer. I think anything where the customer is involved, experience is what keeps the customer, and defines your relationship with them, measured on what experience they have every day. And for people who actually trust all their assets with us, it is all the more important. They feel good to kind of stay with you for a much longer time. It does not happen if there is a varied experience without consistency at all points in time that doesn’t really have this long lasting relationship,” she said.

At L&T – Cloudfiniti, everything is objective. Whatever is significant and important is measured – right from employee objectives, customer satisfaction, delivery experience and overall service quality. “There is another one too – how do you really see return? Whatever you do, you have to measure it through return, and that is what we call it as financial or a business metric. All four of them correlate with each other. We do a quarterly customer experience survey,” she said.

She also spoke about employee satisfaction and how that is closely linked to an employee's overall experience at an organisation. “On the employee dimension, we do two things – employee satisfaction which comes from compensation, work environment and health and hygiene. Our employees have their own food space, and they have their own gym spaces, or recreational spaces. Despite all of this, if there is an attrition, then it’s definitely pointing something towards satisfaction,” she further said.

Apart from ROX, the other major disruptor in the data industry is the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In a world driven by technology, the data sciences sector is also affected by fast technological upgrades. The firm has been building data centres and other digital infrastructure for retail or wholesale businesses. AI requires totally different power and scale.

“AI actually transforms two things for us. One, it has an impact on our product. And secondly, it has an impact on us operationally. The amount of CapEx investments has been redefined. We are redefining space, our designs, because the amount of footprint, the amount of form factor you need to host AI racks is smaller, but the power is enormously high,” she said.

“At an operational level, customers test their own AI in your data centre to see how it is making their life better. You can deploy numerous operational processes more automated using Predictive AI, Gen AI, or cognitive AI. AI plays a very important role even in the ROX to give the customer a personalised experience,” she added.

Ambastha concluded with the session with some mantras for success for other businesses: “The most important lesson is to understand the customer. Secondly, it is important to personalise the experience. Third, it is important to empower your employees and delegate. The fourth is very consistent delivery of service. It can’t be a point in time. It has to be consistently cool. And, I think that is the brand value of L&T too. Last but not the least, you have to add value to a transaction.”

