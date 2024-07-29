Reno12 5G: Your Go-To AI-Powered Companion

Brand Stories/ HT Brand Studio Meet the new OPPO Reno12 5G, your very own essential everyday Artificial Intelligence (AI) companion in today’s digital-first world. This brand-new smartphone harnesses the power of AI to redefine the way you take photos, especially portraits. The power of AI also permeates into its overall performance, battery and OS experience to give you a handset that can anticipate your needs and adapt itself to deliver an unparalleled user experience. OPPO Reno12 5G: The new AI Smartphone

Read on to what makes the OPPO Reno12 5G an absolute must-buy for anyone looking for a new AI enabled smartphone.

OPPO Reno12 5G: AI enabled smartphone with AI features for camera

AI-powered camera for effortless portraits

Capture every important milestone and much more with the new OPPO Reno12 5G, which comes equipped with a 50MP Main Sony LYT600 camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). We used this impressive camera system to capture everything from expansive landscapes to close-up portraits of loved ones and the results were outstanding.

The photos came out with breath taking clarity where every detail came alive, thanks to a faster and more stable focus. The high resolution of the main camera makes portraits even more impressive with a 2X digital zoom and OPPO’s enhanced Flash Snapshot adjusts the shutter speed based on light levels, improving the image quality even further.

The advanced camera system in the smartphone also comprises an 8MP 112° Ultra Wide Camera with Sony IMX355 which can snap your entire world in one shot, even at times when ambient lighting is not enough. The camera’s sensitivity to light ensures that every photo comes out clear and bright. It also has a 2 MP OV02B10 Macro Camera and an all-new 32MP GC32E2 Selfie Camera which also comes with the power of AI.

OPPO’s special facial recognition algorithms can detect up to 296 facial features in real time to improve complexions and reduce blemishes based on skin tone, age and gender. This camera could even capture more realistic lighting effects and natural skin tones using the Natural Tone feature. What more can we ask for!

The Ultra-Clear Camera System has four innovative AI-based features that promise to get you the award of the best photographer in the house. With AI Eraser 2.0, we used the power of Generative AI to remove photobombs or unwanted objects from a few photos to get only what we wanted to see. AI Clear Face used the Reno12 Pro’s AI processing power to enhance facial details like facial contours, hair, eyebrows, etc for up to 10 people in a photo.

In addition to this, the Reno12 5G also features AI Smart Image Matting 2.0. You can use this feature to extract just the image from a scene and make stickers and emojis that you can share with friends and family.

OPPO Reno12 5G: AI Best Face and AI Studio

Another very handy feature, AI Best Face, was able to detect closed-eye expressions in group photos and fix them using AIGC. So, no more spoilt shots caused by blinking at the wrong moment! Looking for some fun? Use the GenAI-powered AI Studio feature to convert any photo into a digital avatar. You could be a cowboy or ninja or cyberpunk manga. You can even invite friends to join a group AI photo using an HTML5 link, even those who don’t have a new OPPO smartphone.

OPPO Reno12 5G: A stunning design to flaunt

Design that will blow your mind away

The OPPO Reno12 5G has the tag of being the sturdiest Reno smartphone yet, owing to all the innovation done by OPPO in material science, glass processing and structural engineering. At a weight of only 177 grams and a thinness of 7.6 mm, the smartphone looks stunning. But, don’t mistake the sleek looks for fragility. The OPPO Reno12 5G is made from a High-Strength Alloy Framework which lends it metal-like hardness and exceptional durability. We especially liked the 3D visual effect on its glass back created by the Fluid Ripple Texture. This lends the smartphone a very unique character.

Scared of shattering if the phone accidentally drops from your hand? You can go stress-free with the OPPO Reno12 5G, which comes fitted with a damage-proof 360° armour body. The OPPO Reno12 5G is SGS-certified with 5-star multi-scene protection.

The OPPO Reno12 5G comes in three colours and three distinct styles – you have to pick the one that matches your style! There is an Astro Silver for lovers of everything Sci-Fi. Inspired by spacecraft, this colour is a seamless blend of technology and fashion and we just loved it! The more relaxed can pick the Sunset Peach with a retro aesthetic, which is a fresh take on Peach Fuzz, which is the colour of the year 2024. It also comes in a traditional Matte Brown, which features a rich cocoa hue in a fingerprint-free finish.

OPPO Reno12 5G: Get access to an adaptive display

Intelligent display that adapts to your body

The sensibilities of the OPPO Reno12 5G extend to all the amazing things that you can do with this smartphone as you start using it. We were excited about the 6.7’’ 120Hz 3D Curved screen with an Aspect ratio of 20:9 and an FHD+ Resolution of 2412 × 1080, 394 PPI.

Reno12 5G has the toughest screen in the history of the Reno Series. The screen is backed by the ultra-flagship level resistance of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which will safeguard you against impacts, drops, bending and scratches.

The monsoon had us worried about water resistance, especially when the phone gets wet in the rain or when we need to use it but our hands are damp. The OPPO Reno12 5G came out in flying colours with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It also comes with OPPO’s iconic Splash Touch, a brand-new feature for Reno12. We could tap and swipe the screen to send text messages even when the screen was damp from raindrop splashes.

At bedtime, we switched to its Bedtime Mode, which intelligently adjusted the screen’s colour and temperature throughout the day to minimise the impact on the body’s natural melatonin levels. The results were good – we got a much more restful sleep at night and improved sleep quality!

OPPO Reno12 5G: AI Toolbox and more

AI power at your fingertips with ColorOS 14.1

In today’s connected world, leverage the power of AI to the fullest and open up a whole new world of possibilities with ColorOS 14.1 on Reno12. We absolutely loved the new AI toolbox which sits conveniently at the sidebar of the OPPO Reno12 5G – it recognises what you are doing on the phone and recommends AI features that can take your output to the very next level. You can use AI Writer, for instance, to get the right creative inspiration for that social media post that you are going to write or get a quick summary of any article you are reading on the browser within seconds with AI Speak and AI Summary.

Finished a lengthy meeting and don’t have the bandwidth to create a document with the key takeaways? We used the AI Recording Summary feature and got a quick summary saved to the notes files within no time. Another smart feature is File Dock, which you can use to save image or text files for drag and drop access across apps. The best part is that this goodness comes with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security fixes.

OPPO Reno12 5G: RAM-Vita technology and AI Clear Voice

Blistering performance powered by MTK Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno

The OPPO Reno12 5G is the first smartphone to feature the new custom MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy for Reno mobile platform co designed by OPPO and MediaTek. This amazing processor, built on the cutting-edge 4nm process, forms the heart of this high-performance smartphone that is built to deliver high levels of multi-tasking with a remarkably low power consumption. We could have multiple apps running in the background for as long as 72 hours. This is made possible by OPPO’s exclusive RAM-Vita technology, which enhances RAM utilisation to accelerate app launch speeds and switches.

If you are struggling with network issues, a brand new feature will do the trick. So, you could be on a flight, or at a crowded stadium where the network is not working due to overload, or on a road trip to a remote location. You can stay connected with your friends using this innovative feature. Beacon Link enables device-to-device voice calls over Bluetooth at a distance of up to 30 metres, even in completely disconnected environments. Also with AI Link Boost it enhance signal reception and optimises network selection through a system-level AI model. The OPPO Reno12 5G comes with a High Network Performance certification from TÜV Rheinland. We also liked AI Clear Voice, which improves voice clarity over calls even when we are in the midst of a lot of noise. The RAM-Vita technology enhances RAM utilisation while you can use RAM Expansion to convert it up to 12GB, giving you room to do much more with your smartphone.

OPPO Reno12 5G: Enjoy a battery life that lasts an entire day

Powerful battery with fast charging

If you remain worried about the battery running out when you are in the midst of an urgent call or responding to an important email, this is just the phone for you. The OPPO Reno12 5G will surely not disappoint as it comes with a powerful 5000mAh battery that lasts for an entire day of hectic usage and much more. It is, in fact, the highest energy density on a Reno Series phone, providing extended battery life and over four years of optical battery condition without increasing the physical size of the battery. This has been made possible by targeted optimizations made by OPPO to the anode and cathode structure of the battery. The enormous battery powers back in a jiffy. Using OPPO’s 80W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology, you can power this sleek smartphone from 1% to 100% in all of 46 minutes.

OPPO Reno12 5G: The Ultimate AI Smartphone Available now

The verdict

All in all, theOPPO Reno12 5G is a great buy for anyone looking for a good-looking smartphone that can help you bring out the best of AI, whether it is to take photos, improve productivity or stay connected with your loved ones. The 5000mAh battery, power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, 80W SUPERVOOCTMcharging, and sleek design makes this device a perfect everyday AI Companion.

OPPO Reno12 5G: Your Everyday AI Companion

The OPPO Reno12 5G is priced at ₹32,999 and is already up on sale via OPPO e-Store,Flipkart and mainline retail outlets. Visit an OPPO e-Store or browse online to find out more and amazing offers!

